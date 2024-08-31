Erik ten Hag blocked two late Man Utd deals on transfer deadline day

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag blocked late a late attempt from Real Betis to sign both Antony and Christian Eriksen before the transfer window closed.

The Red Devils were one our winners of the transfer window after they brought in Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte over the summer.

Man Utd are not back yet but it was a promising window for Ten Hag’s side with a good season in store if they can keep everyone fit and play to their strengths.

A number of players also left the Red Devils over the summer with Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Willy Kambwala, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri, Alvaro Carreras and Donny van de Beek all sold, while Raphael Varane, Omari Forson, Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams left on frees.

However, Ten Hag did apparently stop another two Man Utd players leave on the final day of the transfer window with the Daily Mail claiming that La Liga side Real Betis had ‘bids to sign both Antony and Christian Eriksen on loan rejected’ on deadline day.

It is understood that Man Utd boss Ten Hag ‘was unwilling to permit any other members of his squad to leave in the final few hours’ despite Betis wanting ‘to tempt United’s late resolve and asked about the possibility of taking both Antony and the Danish midfielder on loan, but were quickly rebuffed.’

The departure of McTominay was probably the biggest disappointment for some Man Utd fans after the Scotland international came through the club’s youth academy and scored ten goals in all competitions last season.

Speaking ahead of McTominay’s move to Napoli on deadline day, Ten Hag said of the Scot: “He was so important for our team, he was at Manchester United for over 22 years. But unfortunately, it’s the rules.

“You have to discuss the rules to do sells and obviously homegrown players, academy players, bring more value. It’s not the right thing to do but for everyone, for all parts, it’s a good deal. For Scott, he is happy with it. Of course, for Napoli, a very good player but also for us.”

Man Utd face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday with the famous old rivals clashing at Old Trafford in their third matchday of the new season.

On facing Liverpool, Ten Hag said in his Friday press conference: “We are really looking forward to competing with them. We have a good squad, we can bring a good team out. We have to improve, we have new players to integrate. We are looking forward to this game.”

Speaking about Arne Slot’s start at Liverpool, Ten Hag added: “The players, the partnerships, the relationships in that team are very clear, and he inherited that from the past years. But I have already seen some of the things that he has brought in.”

Man Utd showed their inconsistency again with their 2-1 loss to Brighton but Ten Hag insists his side are in a process of evolution.

Ten Hag continued: “We had to build, we had to construct and we had to perform to bring us to higher levels. We did this with transfers but also by bringing academy players into the team. We are still in a transition stage. We have young players, academy players, and now we have to construct a team for the future.”