Erik ten Hag sack definitely ‘looming’ as three, six, NINE Man Utd issues revealed

Are Man Utd about to sack Erik ten Hag? Are they balls. But that’s the theme of the week as United are in crisis mode.

Buffalo stance

When not espousing conspiracy theories or falling out on air about Russell Brand (a ‘hero’ according to one presenter), GB News are desperately trying to grab a slice of the digital football pie. Bringing in Express man Jack Otway was a smart move as there is little that man does not know about mining for clicks.

Man Utd’s sack stance on Erik ten Hag speaks volumes as Bayern Munich showdown nears

And what is ‘Man Utd’s sack stance’? Is it by any chance that it would be mental to sack a manager who has amassed only five fewer points than Arsenal in the whole of 2023 and won a trophy just a few months ago? Is that their ‘sack stance’?

The next question is how such a non-stance on a non-question can ‘speak volumes’. What does it say without words? That Manchester United are not absolutely mental and recognise that sacking a so-far-successful manager five games into the season would be ludicrous?

In previous years, a bad start to the season would see the pressure mount on the manager of Manchester United. Just ask Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, with both bosses seen as dead men walking before the club finally put them out of their misery.

Is that the same Van Gaal who was literally sacked at the end of the season? The same Van Gaal who started his final season at Manchester United with one defeat in the first seven games to leave them top of the table? That Van Gaal?

United started badly under Mourinho in the 2018/2019 campaign and, after losses to Brighton and Tottenham, he was destined to lose his job.

Yes, the ‘destiny’ was so strong that it would be three months before he was sacked, after he had won just seven of his first 17 Premier League games. Should Ten Hag post a similar record, we can talk again about Man Utd’s ‘sack stance’, but until then you are comparing apples with turkey legs.

Unlike in previous years, however, Ten Hag’s job is 100 per cent safe. The Glazers have no plans to sack the Dutchman – and that feels significant.

It’s 100 per cent safe right now because Manchester United have played five games. That’s not remotely ‘significant’. In fact, it’s absolutely the opposite: Insignificant. Which feels apt for GB News.

Sack race to the bottom

Obviously there is mileage in pretending that Erik ten Hag might be sacked by Manchester United.

‘Man Utd told when to sack Erik ten Hag as Red Devils ‘out of Premier League title race” – Express. Because of course Robbie Savage is in a position to ‘tell’ Man Utd anything.

In case you were wondering, Man Utd have been ‘told’ to sack Ten Hag if things do not improve by Christmas. Which they probably will; we suspect that the Man Utd ‘sack stance’ that ‘speaks volumes’ will change in December if United are still in the bottom half of the table.

‘Robbie Savage suggests Erik ten Hag could be sacked by Christmas with Manchester United ‘already out of the title race’’ – Metro.

Well, he could.

‘Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admits he is under ‘pressure’, with sack potentially looming: report’ – FourFourTwo.

Utter bollocks. He was asked if he was feeling ‘pressure’ and he said that “the pressure is always there. It was last year and this year is no different”. Who has said that the sack is ‘potentially looming’? Nobody. It’s bollocks and that use of the word ‘report’ is a coward’s way out. No ‘report’ is actually cited but well done because you got your click.

‘Erik ten Hag’s three major problems that could see him sacked as Man Utd boss’ – Mirror.

This is based on some quotes from Chris Sutton in which he is sympathetic about the Mason Greenwood, Antony and Jadon Sancho situations. Does he ever mention the ‘sack’? Does he f***. It’s shameless.

99 problems

Over at the Manchester Evening Propaganda, they are at least acknowledging that Manchester United have problems, despite Monday’s claims that Rasmus Hojlund has delivered exactly what was required of him.

But we are in the rare situation of feeling sorry for Samuel Luckhurst, who wrote a considered piece about Manchester United’s current malaise only to have this headline slapped on it:

There are six reasons why Erik ten Hag is wrong about Manchester United not being in crisis

And among those ‘six reasons’ are three defeats. It must make you wonder why you bother.

Obviously the rule in digital journalism is that the bigger the number, the better, so hats off to the Mirror (always the Mirror) for this VERY HIGH NUMBER. They absolutely win this particular game.

Rio Ferdinand details NINE issues Erik ten Hag has had to deal with in Man Utd ‘soap opera’

And one of those NINE issues is ‘Maguire losing the captaincy’. Pretty sure it was taken away. By Ten Hag. Oh how easily he could have made it just EIGHT issues.