Erik ten Hag sack delayed at Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe identifies two needs

Sir Jim Ratcliffe could take responsibility for recruitment out of Erik ten Hag's hands.

Replacing Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not one of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s top priorities if his investment in the club is finalised, according to reports.

The Red Devils bounced back from two consecutive 3-0 home defeats against Manchester City and Newcastle United to beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

However, it was another relatively poor display despite the win and the pressure is still on Ten Hag to conclusively turn around their fortunes this season.

And a report on Friday claimed that British billionaire Ratcliffe intends to sack Ten Hag if his deal to buy a 25 per cent stake in the club is ratified.

It is understood that Ratcliffe will be allowed by the Glazers to overhaul the football department at the club with the INEOS founder looking to have close control of the club’s recruitment after a number of mistakes in recent years.

There have even been reports that Ratcliffe wants Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi to replace Ten Hag at Man Utd, while there are claims in Spain that former Wolves and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is ‘awaiting the call’ from the Red Devils to take over.

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Man Utd ‘pushing hard’ for World Cup winner as Saudis eye Bruno

But the Daily Mirror insist that imminent new investor Ratcliffe ‘has not yet made recruiting a new manager a priority’ and that current boss Ten Hag ‘can turn the team’s fortunes around IF he is given time and the support of a more efficient recruitment operation’.

It is understood that the ‘spotlight will fall on how chief executive Richard Arnold and director of football John Murtough recruit new players’ as Ratcliffe is ‘concerned about the huge fees United have paid in recent years and whether the club has been getting value for money’.

Man Utd – who have the fourth highest net spend in the English top flight in 2023 – face Luton Town, Everton and Newcastle United in the Premier League and Copenhagen and Galatasaray in the Champions League over the next five matches and it feels like a make-or-break period for Ten Hag.

And, following their 1-0 win at Fulham, former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has urged Ten Hag to continue to rely on Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire as he can “trust” them.

Cole said on TNT Sports: “It’s a huge goal for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United. Rio [Ferdinand] is right, we said before the game [Ten Hag] is going to pick players he trusts. Bruno Fernandes – proven matchwinner. He can trust him.

“Scott McTominay – outstanding in midfield, he did his job. Harry Maguire – he can trust, he knows what he’s going to get.

“Jonny Evans – that was backbone to Man Utd. It wasn’t a good performance by any stretch of the imagination, but you’ve got to give the Man Utd players credit for sticking at it and digging in.

“This could be a catalyst [to turn United’s season around].”