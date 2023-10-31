Erik ten Hag ‘set for the sack’ at Man Utd after the Red Devils boss snubs press conference

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has skipped a pre-match press conference ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle United.

The Red Devils are going through a particularly difficult time at the moment after Ten Hag oversaw their worst start to a season since 1986.

Three consecutive victories in all competitions took a bit of the heat off the Dutchman, despite their average displays, before arch-rivals Manchester City comfortably ended the Red Devils’ mini recovery on Sunday by beating them 3-0 at Old Trafford.

A brace from Erling Haaland and another goal late on from Phil Foden settled the contest with Man Utd rarely threatening to get back into the match in another disappointing performance.

Ten Hag had a positive first season at the helm in 2022/23 with the Dutchman leading Man Utd to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four Premier League finish.

But, with a bit of pressure on results, the Man Utd boss has decided to skip their pre-match press conference ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle.

It’s perhaps unsurprising that Ten Hag has taken the opportunity to skip the press conference with the likelihood of the Man Utd boss facing a number of difficult questions following their loss in the Manchester derby.

And the Manchester Evening News has explained that there is no obligation to attend, they wrote: ‘Unlike with the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, there is no requirement for managers to hold press conferences ahead of Carabao Cup ties.

‘As a result, clubs often skip the formality in the early rounds of the competition and United have decided to do just that this time around.’

There is little sign of Man Utd fans calling for Ten Hag to be sacked yet this season, despite their poor start, but former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore claimed recently that it’s unlikely that the Dutchman will survive Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s “ruthless” side.

“Antony, Jadon Sancho, Casemiro… there hasn’t been one Manchester United player that you would say has been a consistent eight out of 10 over the past couple of seasons,” Collymore wrote in his Caught Offside column.

“In terms of a comparison with Liverpool or in particular Manchester City, United’s recruitment has been abysmal.

“Look at Manchester City; Haaland comes in and does the job, Grealish comes in but then Doku arrives and takes his place and all of a sudden it’s ‘now you’ve got to be a nine out of 10, Jack…’

“I don’t see anybody at Manchester United that’s anywhere near that level, and their transfers haven’t been above a five out of 10.”

Collymore added: “That means Erik ten Hag is under major pressure, no doubt. I don’t think at the moment he’s got the kind of credibility he needs, having come from Ajax, to be able to survive a full season of mediocrity.

“He got out of jail winning the Carabao Cup last season, but if Jim Ratcliffe comes in, and is ruthless as he has been in his business dealings, then you’re looking at who potentially could replace Ten Hag.”

And now The Mag website, who were reporting on Man Utd and Ten Hag snubbing the press conference before they play Newcastle, claim the Red Devils boss is now ‘under extreme pressure’ with Ten Hag ‘understood to be set for the sack if things don’t improve’.