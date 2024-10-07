Erik ten Hag slammed for not realising managing Manchester United is a ‘big deal’

Erik ten Hag has been told he doesn’t realise “what a big deal it is to be Manchester United’s manager”.

Ten Hag saved his job by winning the FA Cup last term, though the Man Utd hierarchy did speak to potential replacements over the summer.

Thomas Tuchel was reportedly Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s number-one choice to replace the Dutchman, who didn’t just stay put, but signed a contract extension at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils’ start to 2024/25 has been appalling with Ten Hag again under severe pressure.

The writing is on the wall more than ever, which says a lot considering Man Utd recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish last season.

Sunday’s draw at Aston Villa succumbed Ten Hag’s side to their worst Premier League start after seven games, picking up eight points in total.

Incidentally, their second-worst start came under Ten Hag last year. Record breaker!

Defeat at Villa Park could have been fatal for the Dutchman, who could still lose his job over the international break.

‘I don’t think Ten Hag realises what a big deal it is to be Man Utd manager’

He frequently used injuries as an excuse last season and never rarely takes accountability for his side’s shoddy performances, which rubs people up the wrong way.

His delusion can be frustrating at the best of times and former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker thinks Ten Hag is not aware of the magnitude of the Man Utd job.

“Erik ten Hag has all the answers but doesn’t have the solution when the game is going on,” Reo-Coker said.

“He states the obvious at times and when it doesn’t suit him he tries to re-write history of what we actually just witnessed.

“And it’s not about picking on Erik ten Hag. For me, I feel that sometimes he puts himself in these predicaments and I don’t think he realises what a big deal it is to be Manchester United’s manager.

“People are going to criticise you because there has been high standards held at this club because it’s one of the most historic clubs in world football.”

Ten Hag’s bosses were in attendance at Villa Park on Sunday to watch the snoozefest between Aston Villa and Man Utd.

The performance can’t have filled Ratcliffe and co. with much confidence moving forward but Ten Hag insists he is ignoring the “external noise” about his future.

“We always talk, every week. I would say every day we talk so, yeah, I expect I will speak with them,” he said.

“It is external noise.

“Internal we are disappointed and we know we need to do better, especially we need to score more because in this moment after this block of games that’s the area we’re really short.

“All the other areas I think we are doing really well. We have four clean sheets so that says a lot about the defending and the organisation.”

