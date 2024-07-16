Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has broken his silence regarding the future of Jadon Sancho as the winger returned to first team training this week.

Ten Hag is willing to draw a line under the disagreement that saw Sancho exiled from the Manchester United unit and sent out on loan.

Following a face-to-face between Ten Hag and Sancho it seems that the United manager is willing to forgive and forget and move forward with the undeniable talents of the England man available to the Old Trafford club.

Sancho and Ten Hag fell out after the former Dortmund star took to social media to refute a claim made by his manager during the course of last season. Ten Hag had asserted that Sancho was underperforming in training which led to him being left out of the matchday squad in September of 2023.

The England international would refuse to apologise over his comments and was then summarily banished from first-team training before returning to Dortmund for a loan spell.

Sancho did well on loan but Dortmund have not followed through on their interest in re-signing him and it seems that has played a part in changing the minds of both men.

Ten Hag has recognised that Manchester United would end up losing out financially in any attempt to get rid of and then replace Sancho.

The Dutch coach may have hung onto his job by the skin of his teeth last term but he remains on thin ice and admits that he needs all the quality he can get if he is to keep hold of the reins at Manchester United.

“As we said, we draw the line. Manchester United need good players and Jadon is a good player. We have drawn that line and we move on,” said Ten Hag.

Sancho has also been linked with a move to Juventus, but Ten Hag’s recent statements imply he will be given the opportunity to reestablish himself as an important player for United. After missing the first pre-season friendly against Rosenborg, the attacker is expected to be fit for their next encounter against Rangers on 20 July.

He was able to rediscover some of his greatest form while on loan at Dortmund. In 21 games in all competitions, he scored three goals and assisted an equal number of times, helping them reach the Champions League final.