Erik ten Hag believes his Manchester United team have reached a “turning point” as they head into a crucial week of fixtures.

The Dutchman’s future at Old Trafford was under immense scrutiny at the start of the month, with United’s record of eight defeats in their first 15 matches in all competitions amounting to their worst start to a season since 1962.

The Red Devils won their last two Premier League games before to the international break – away to Fulham and at home to Luton – to ease the pressure and leave them with a run of four wins from their last five league matches.

They resume after the break with three away days in hostile atmospheres – first at Everton on Sunday against a team fuelled by a sense of injustice following a 10-point penalty for breaching Premier League financial rules.

United will then travel to Istanbul to take on Galatasaray in a key Champions League tie on Wednesday, before a big league trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle.

Ten Hag insists morale is good among his players heading into a hectic period of matches which could define his side’s season.

“We have seen a turning point. Now we have to build on [it]. We go into a massive month and we are really looking forward with confidence,” the former Ajax boss said.

“There are no easy games for anyone – everyone will drop points. But the last five games we won four and that gives us confidence going into the next games.”

READ MORE: ‘The stadium can be crazy’ – Berbatov expects raucous Everton environment to hinder Man Utd



On the tough tests about to face his side, Ten Hag added: “We play three games in six days and as a group we have to deal with that.

“We have a plan, we have studied for it. We made the players aware that they have to take responsibility, but especially it’s about co-operation.”

United are boosted by the return of England international left-back Luke Shaw from a thigh muscle injury which has sidelined him since August.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has overcome a knock suffered on international duty with Cameroon, but a late call will be taken on whether Rasmus Hojlund can feature.

The Dane suffered a muscle strain in the second half of the 1-0 win over Luton at Old Trafford just before the November international break.

Hojlund’s international team-mate Christian Eriksen will not be available either due to a knee injury, while central defender Jonny Evans is not yet ready to return yet from a thigh problem.

The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League on 21 points from their 12 games, while they sit bottom of their Champions League group with three points from four matches.

READ MORE: Gossip: Newcastle use Neves smokescreen for £87m trio, Saudi target yet another Man Utd player

