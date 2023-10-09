Erik ten Hag’s two tactical demands to inspire Man Utd comeback revealed

Diogo Dalot has revealed Erik ten Hag’s two tactical demands of his Manchester United side that inspired their comeback against Brentford on Saturday.

United were 1-0 down before Scott Mctominay scored a brace in stoppage time to claim all three points for the Red Devils.

Ten Hag’s side were particularly laboured before the half-time break and Dalot has explained the advice the Dutch boss gave them ahead of the second period.

On the half-time discussion, Dalot said: “We kept calm and we listened to what the manager said, trying to change a few things to find more spaces on the full-backs and trying to switch the game. They (Brentford) were really tired at the end and that shows we kept them running in their own half. And when it’s like that, it’s really difficult to get to the end of a game without being tired.

“We kept fighting and then when Scott [McTominay] came in with the energy and mentality he has, it shows we are a proper team and I am really happy for him. When you win a game like this you get to the dressing room excited and you can look at everybody you could see that they gave everything.”

Ten Hag, who was staring down the barrel of an seventh defeat in 11 games before McTominay’s heroics, insists the Brentford win must be a “turning point” for his side this season.

“We kept going, we kept the belief and we kept fighting. Then we get the reward in the end, we made our own luck,” Ten Hag said.

“Not all positive, we gave the first goal away. It was so disappointing to see that, after Tuesday as well when we were so dominant in the game and then concede. It can’t be this way.

“This has to be the turning point, the reset, in our approach, our attitudes, as a team and as individuals. From the start of a game you have to believe, the fans believed and kept behind us, we need to match that.”

