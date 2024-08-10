Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says losing the Community Shield on penalties to Manchester City was a “tough result to take”.

The Red Devils came up short after Bernardo Silva’s 89th-minute header ruled out Alejandro Garnacho’s 82nd-minute opener at Wembley.

Ten Hag’s side were on top in the second half, creating plenty of chances, and the Dutchman has praised his side for being “on an equal level with Man City”.

“Tough result to take,” he said. “When the performance is right, when you lose everyone feels this. It hurts in your stomach. You have to feel pain and we have to hurt. We have to take this belief in to the league.

“We managed to be on an equal level with Man City and got [Marcus] Rashford high on the pitch and good defending.

“We created chances, we got pressure in the ball and in possession we had some very good chances from this so there are many positives we can take.

“We did very good to produce the second goal in the FA Cup final before half-time and weren’t able to do that here.”

Ten Hag later added in a post-match conference: “We are disappointed and we have to feel the pain and everyone feels the pain but also I see some positives and we performed well.”

Jadon Sancho missed one of the penalties in the shootout and Ten Hag expressed his surprise.

“He is a very good penalty taker and today he missed but that is part of the game,” he said.

Marcus Rashford missed a huge chance with the score at 0-0, shooting off against the outside of the post with a left-footed effort.

Ten Hag says there is not a confidence issue with the England forward.

“No, I think he was several times in very good positions, I am very pleased he is getting in those positions,” he said.

“Keep going and keep getting in those positions and he will score goals.”

Man Utd are reportedly closing in on the signings of Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui for around £60m and Ten Hag was asked about transfers following the defeat to City.

“When we have some news then we will announce it and until that point we work with the squad that is available,” he said.

“It is clear we have problems and the players have to work to be available and the staff have to work so that the players are available.”

