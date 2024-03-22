Erik ten Hag’s role at Manchester United will be significantly reduced if he is to last beyone this season as Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to change the job title of the man leading the team.

United are undergoing a strategic review on the back of Ratcliffe puchasing a 27.7 stake in the club which has given him control of football operations.

Along with a revamp of the recruitment department, the appointment of a new CEO in Omar Berrada and a new sporting director, almost certain to be Dan Ashworth, Ratcliffe wants to move away from the traditional model of a manager overseeing several departments.

That system brought United great success under Sir Alex Ferguson, but giving Ten Hag control of recruitment has proved less than successful since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2022.

The Dutchman pushed for Brazil internationals Antony and Casemiro, both of whom have been missteps despite the latter’s impact last term, and he was also heavily involved in their bid to land Mason Mount, who has been injured for much of the season but has no obvious place in the team.

Ten Hag has been under significant pressure all season, but a dramatic FA Cup quarter-final win over fierce rivals Liverpool offers hope of further silverware after he won the Carabao Cup in his debut campaign, and The Telegraph report that ‘no decision has been made’ on his future.

He would though essentially be demoted were he to remain at Old Trafford despite ‘impressing Ratcliffe’ thus far, with any potential replacement also set to be named head coach rather than manager.

Ratcliffe spoke earlier this week on the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast where his comments on finding “the next Kylian Mbappe” made headlines, but he also spoke about his plans to change the structure of the club.

“It’s where you start. You need the right organisation and structure. In the old days of Sir Alex Ferguson he was the manager,” said Ratcliffe.

“Well, we don’t have managers today, we have a coach. And a coach would normally report to a sporting director and a sporting director would report to the chief executive. Where do you put recruitment? Strategy? All that kind of stuff. You need to get your organisation right and then need to populate it with the people who are best in class.”

Gareth Southgate is someone who appeals to Ratcliffe and INEOS, particularly given his strong links with Ashworth, and reports earlier this week claimed he was their ‘number one choice’ to replace Ten Hag.

But journalist Ben Jacobs told the mufcMPB YouTube channel that there is no current frontrunner, with links to various managers merely part of a succession plan typical of most clubs.

