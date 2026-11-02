Man City: Alf-Inge Haaland responds when asked whether Erling Haaland could leave after Arsenal contact

Erling Haaland is not considering leaving Manchester City any time soon, according to his father Alf-Inge Haaland, despite Arsenal being ready to bring the striker to the Emirates Stadium should the Cityzens be relegated from the Premier League.

Man City have been found guilty of FFP breaches between 2009 and 2018.

The Premier League club have lodged an appeal against the verdict issued by an Independent Commission.

If Man City fail in their quest to have the verdict overturned, then they will face severe punishment, which might include getting thrown out of the Premier League.

Erling Haaland is the biggest superstar that Man City have on their books at the moment, and it is hard to see the Norway international striker plying his trade in the lower leagues in England.

On September 27, Football Insider reported that Arsenal have ‘made contact’ with Haaland’s ‘representatives over a future move’.

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Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in Haaland, who is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2034.

Erling Haaland not thinking of Man City exit

Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, who also played for Man City, has given his take on whether the striker could leave the Etihad Stadium should the club get relegated from the Premier League.

On Viaplay Fotball, the 53-year-old was asked about the prospect of Man City getting relegated like Juventus were from Serie A following the Calciopoli scandal in 2006, and what Haaland would do if that happens.

Alf-Inge Haaland laughed and said, as relayed by The Sun: “Well, Juventus was match-fixing and a few other things.

“I think we should await the appeal process. It could happen quickly, even though there are rival supporters, clubs, and not least journalists who are out for blood against City right now.

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“So we’ll just have to wait and see what the appeal outcome says.

“City believe they have strong evidence to stand up and prove their innocence, so I think we wait until that decision is reached.”

Haaland Sr. was also asked about his own reaction to the Man City guilty verdict.

The Norwegian said: “Well, it has been circulating for quite a while, hasn’t it?

“So finally something came that was concrete, which it is possible to fight against for City as a club.

“Obviously, these are serious allegations, but now there is an appeal case pending to be heard, so I think we have to stay calm, keep our cool, and wait to see how it turns out.”

Erling Haaland focused on on-pitch matters

When asked what Haaland thinks of his club’s situation, the Man City striker’s father said: “Erling thinks about playing as much football as he can and concentrates on that.

“I think it’s more those of us outside the pitch who think a bit more about it.”

The former Norway international was also asked whether he has been given any further details about the ongoing situation at Man City.

Haaland Sr responded: “Nothing more than what’s in the media. And there is an awful lot written there, and very one-sided, I would say, right?

“Because it’s hard for Manchester City to come out right now – with an ongoing appeal – and defend themselves.

“So we hope they get a fair hearing, and then we’ll see if they manage to prove that they are innocent, eventually.”

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