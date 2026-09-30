According to reports, Erling Haaland to FC Barcelona has been given the ‘go-ahead’ after Manchester City’s guilty FFP verdict was confirmed.

On Tuesday evening, the Premier League confirmed that Man City have been found guilty on the vast majority of their FFP charges, with it said that they produced ‘sham’ deals to save around £900m.

In response, Man City have continued to insist on their innocence and they intend to submit an appeal before Friday’s deadline, but they face massive sanctions if they cannot overturn the initial verdict.

Man City’s potential punishments include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles, with any possible sanction currently on the table.

Another consequence is that Man City will inevitably lose most of their top players if they are relegated from the Premier League, with Haaland among those who would move elsewhere.

READ: Manchester City cheating was ‘disgusting’ and they ‘shouldn’t see a single penny’ of Haaland sale

It has already been reported that Haaland has no intention to stay at Man City if they are relegated from the Premier League, and he is already being linked with several top clubs.

Arsenal and Real Madrid have been linked with Haaland in recent days, but a move to Barcelona seems most likely as they remain in the market for a top-level striker after missing out on Julian Alvarez in the summer.

Barcelona to bid £130m for Erling Haaland

Now, a report from transfer insider Indykaila claims Haaland’s potential move to Barcelona has been given the ‘go-ahead’, with the Spanish giants prepared to offer around £130m to secure his services.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Barcelona are making plans behind the scenes to submit a £130m bid for Erling Haaland.

‘“Project Viking” has been given the go-ahead for the summer.’

READ MORE: Man City players reassigned after cheating: Haaland sent to Everton as Liverpool land long-time target

They added: ‘Emergency #MCFC meeting called for tomorrow [Wednesday] morning.’

And former Spain midfielder Gaizka Mendieta has backed Haaland to secure a move to Barcelona.

“Erling Haaland’s future is interesting,” Mendieta told Casinolyze. “Let’s see how things pan out at Man City and whether the appeal turns out to be successful.

“But players like Haaland want to win trophies. I agree that if he moves, which could happen, the price tag will be massive, certainly not below a hundred million. That is just the way it is.

“In terms of where I see him, I could imagine him at both Real Madrid and Barca. However, I sense that Barca’s style would be better for him, and perhaps better for the club too.

“The way he makes those runs and his power in the box suits the Hansi Flick style quite well.

“We are talking about something quite far down the line, but if things don’t work out at City this season or over the next couple of seasons, he is still very young and very ambitious. He won’t want to stay at a club where they aren’t winning trophies.”

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