Erling Haaland: Barcelona, Real Madrid react to Man City star setting ‘one key condition’ to accept transfer

According to reports, Barcelona and Real Madrid have reacted to Erling Haaland setting ‘one key condition’ to leave Manchester City.

Haaland has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Man City over the past few weeks.

This follows Man City being found guilty on 114 of their 115 FFP charges after being accused of breaching Premier League regulations between 2009 and 2018.

Despite this, Man City continue to insist on their innocence and have appealed, though it has been widely reported that they face an uphill battle to clear their name.

If the appeal fails, Man City face potential severe punishments, including a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

READ: Man City FFP: Maguire predicts punishment ‘years’ away as City ‘noise’ driving PL clubs to consider ‘settlement’



Earlier this week, a report claimed that Man City are ‘most likely’ to be given a huge points deduction that would guarantee relegation to the Championship if the current verdict stands.

If this happens, a knock-on effect would be a mass player exodus, with Haaland among those who would inevitably leave if Man City fall below the Premier League.

Erling Haaland sets ‘one key condition’ for next move

Barcelona and Real Madrid are the most realistic options for Haaland, and a new report from Spanish outlet Nacional claims he ‘will go’ to one of these two clubs if his ‘one key condition’ is met.

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On Haaland’s terms, the report claims:

‘Erling Haaland would have one key condition if he decides to leave Manchester City for Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future: a release clause in his next contract. ‘The plan involves setting a high, but manageable, fee for another club, allowing him to leave if he wants to start a new chapter. This possibility would complicate negotiations for both clubs, who would be looking to secure their striker for years to come.’

However, neither club ‘wants to accept those terms’ because they want more protection, so a compromise will need to be reached for a deal to go through.

Haaland is also linked with Arsenal, but ex-Chelsea player Pat Nevin thinks he is likely to join Real Madrid.

“Arsenal sounds great for Erling Haaland, but he makes his own decisions. The way that he’s gone about his career’s been quite interesting, hasn’t it? With his father helping,” Nevin told Casino Hawks.

“They have been very considered, the moves he’s made. I could see him in an all-white shirt, if I’m honest with you. Real Madrid.

“I mean, that’s the one that over time looks right, you know? I kind of hope it doesn’t because I love seeing Haaland in person. I mean, we were very lucky.

“Lionel Messi’s just retired from international football, but we were lucky we lived through that era and we got to see him internationally, but we didn’t get to see him week in, week out in the flesh live, because he didn’t play in England.

“We’ve got Haaland just now, and we can watch him every week. I’m not saying he is Messi, but he is one of the greats in terms of goalscoring. He is fabulous to watch.

“I’d be really gutted if we lost him and if we lost him due to these rules, people will have to take stock of that. That’s one of the costs.”

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