Erling Haaland admits he “couldn’t care too much” about Norway’s final Group I game against France after already securing his nation’s spot in the World Cup knockout stages.

Haaland scored a brace in Norway’s 4-1 win over Iraq and another two gals in their 3-2 win over Senegal on Tuesday, to confirm their spot in the World Cup knockout stages.

Haaland’s side are level on points with France, who top the group following a 3-1 win over Senegal and a 3-0 victory over Iraq.

READ MORE: The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland as he takes two games to break Norway World Cup record

Norway meet France on Friday to decide the group winners, but after securing his country’s place in the knockouts for the first time since 1998, Haaland gave his honest opinion ahead of the game.

“Honestly, I don’t care much [about the France game],” he told Fox Sports.

“We’re through; we managed to get through, which is incredible, so I couldn’t care too much about that game now.

“They’re probably going to win against us. They’re probably going to win the whole tournament.”

On his goal-scoring show against Senegal, Haaland added: “Yeah, special again. Another amazing night and super proud.

“I’m enjoying it a lot. I’ve been enjoying playing for Norway ever since my debut, and you can see that. The World Cup is nice.”

Haaland’s bid for Golden Boot

Norway boss Stale Solbakken was full of praise for Haaland and insists his team will do everything possible to help him win the World Cup Golden Boot this summer.

“Well, I mean, today he did miss ⁠an open goal, and he ‌could even have scored even four,” Solbakken joked.

“No, I mean, he is the ​best striker – he is not playing for France or Argentina, he scores for Norway. He’s scored four goals now, two ​braces on the biggest stage.

“It’s easier to win the Golden Boot when you play for France and Argentina, but ‌we’ll try to give Erling more games, and more help also in the next games.

“So far, he’s on fire and I’m very happy for him that he can score on the biggest stage.”

Haaland is currently tied with France’s Kylian Mbappe and Brazil’s Vinicius Junior on four goals, with Lionel Messi leading the way on five.