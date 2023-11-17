Erling Haaland injury for Norway a recurring problem as team doctor highlights ‘vulnerability’

Manchester City star Erling Haaland suffered an ankle injury late on in Norway’s 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands, and the team doctor has revealed it’s a recurring issue for the striker.

Haaland came off the bench at half-time but went down at the end of the game clutching his left ankle, clearly in quite sokme pain.

The 23-year-old fell awkwardly as he looked to convert Mohammed Elyounoussi’s 87th-minute cross, in a moment that will concern City given they face Liverpool after the international break.

Ola Sand, Norway’s team doctor, claimed the same thing happened to Haaland in City’s recent clash with Bournemouth, claiming his ankle is “a bit vulnerable”.

“It was much of the same that happened against Bournemouth a week and a half ago. He has had it before too,” Sand told Norwegian outlet VG.

“He gets a slight twist in his ankle, where he is a bit vulnerable. It hurts a lot right away, and then it goes away pretty quickly.

“Now he will receive some treatment, then there will be peace and rest and then we will see how he is tomorrow morning.

“We have already spoken to City. Erling has spoken to both Manchester City and [their chief doctor] Mario [Pafundi] already.”

Haaland was taken off at half-time against Bournemouth at the start of the month with the same injury, but was able to return for their midweek Champions League clash against Young Boys.

City boss Pep Guardiola will be desperate to have Haaland available for their clash with Liverpool on November 25th, given the Reds are just one point behind them in the Premier league.

Guardiola has already lost John Stones and Kevin de Bruyne to long-term injuries, while Nathan Ake, Matheus Nunez and Mateo Kovacic all pulled out of their respective nations’ squads during this international break.

But Norway will also be sweating his fitness as they hope he can start their crunch Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland on Sunday as they look to secure a spot in the playoffs.

READ MORE: Regrets? Pep Guardiola and Man City pragmatism makes the idea absurd