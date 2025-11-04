Man City: Haaland says yes to Real Madrid amid ‘agreement’ as Vini Jr ‘changes everything’

Erling Haaland is ready to leave Man City and sign for Real Madrid amid rumours Vinicius Junior could leave the Bernabeu, according to reports.

The Citizens have had a mixed start to the new Premier League season but are now getting it together with Pep Guardiola’s side moving up to second in the table over the weekend.

Man City have now won four of their last five Premier League matches with Haaland scoring 13 of their 20 league goals this campaign.

Including his tally in the Champions League, Haaland has now scored 17 goals in 13 matches in all competitions this term for Man City as the Norwegian continues his devastating form.

Despite that, Man City look unlikely to win the Premier League title with Arsenal already in control of the league, building up a six point gap over Guardiola’s men.

Haaland, who signed a new long-term contract earlier this year, is desperate to win more titles and the Champions League, while there is rumoured to be a new release clause in his contract.

Real Madrid have long been admirers of his talents and journalist Jorge Picon has told El Desmarque that Haaland has told Los Blancos that he wants to move to the Bernabeu.

Picon said: “He would very much like to play for Real Madrid, as his own entourage confirms. Furthermore, as his agent Rafaela Pimienta has repeated on numerous occasions, he is the master of his own destiny. He has an escape route from Manchester City, a release clause whose exact figure is still unknown.

Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid amid rumours of unrest and Picon insists his future could be linked to Haaland: “I wouldn’t separate this case from Vinicius’s. He’s not closing the door on renewing, not at all, and both sides are confident it can be done.

“If Vinicius stays, I see it as a bit more difficult for Haaland to arrive.”

Further reports in Spain claim that Barcelona president Joan Laporta – who is also very interested in Haaland – ‘suspects that the Norwegian already has a verbal agreement with Real Madrid for next summer’.

The report adds: ‘The belief at Barça has always been that if Haaland ever left Manchester City, the priority would be for him to wear the Blaugrana colors. But for the past few weeks, Laporta has been receiving worrying information. People close to the player are reportedly pulling strings to finalise a move in June… and the chosen destination would be Real Madrid.’

Vinicius Junior’s future ‘changes everything’ with the report explaining: ‘The theory circulating within the Barcelona board is devastating: if Vinicius leaves Real Madrid, Haaland will arrive. Florentino Pérez has been searching for the decisive signing in the transfer market for some time. He already has Mbappé and Bellingham, but all that’s missing is a centre forward who can guarantee 50 goals per season to build an unbeatable team.’

