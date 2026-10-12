Erling Haaland: Man City striker reaches decision on joining Barcelona – now ‘waits for agreement’ to leave

According to reports, Erling Haaland favours a move to FC Barcelona after Manchester City were found guilty of breaching FFP rules.

Haaland has been heavily linked with an exit from Man City over the past couple of weeks because the club have been found guilty on almost all charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations between 2009 and 2018.

Man City continue to insist on their innocence and have appealed, but they face severe consequences if they cannot overturn the initial verdict.

Their potential punishments range from a fine to being stripped of their Premier League titles, though they could also be relegated by a points deduction or expulsion.

If this happens, it is safe to assume that most of Man City’s leading stars would leave, and this includes Haaland.

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Haaland has led from the front since Man City’s guilty verdict was announced, and he scored in his side’s 3-0 win against 10-man Liverpool on Sunday.

However, he has been linked with potential moves to Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid, and he is now said to have a ‘preference’.

Erling Haaland reaches decision on joining FC Barcelona

A report from Spanish outlet Nacional claims Haaland has ‘made it clear’ that he wants to leave Man City, and he has decided that his ‘dream’ is to join Barcelona.

Haaland is already said to be ‘waiting for an agreement’ to join Barcelona, and there are said to be several factors behind his decision to favour them ahead of Real Madrid.

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The report explains:

‘Although Raphinha Dias has adapted wonderfully to that position, they are still actively searching for a goalscorer, and if the opportunity arises to recruit the former Borussia Dortmund or Red Bull Salzburg player, they won’t hesitate. He is more convincing than Julián Álvarez, who is still considered non-transferable by Atlético de Madrid, and this could significantly improve Hans-Dieter Flick’s attack. ‘For Haaland, wearing the Barcelona colours would also be a dream. The next competition he wants to play in is La Liga EA Sports, and at the moment, he’s much more convinced by Hansi’s project than José Mourinho’s. He wouldn’t have a place at Real Madrid because of Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, and he’d be much more keen to complete a lethal attacking trio alongside Raphinha Dias and Lamine Yamal.’

However, Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on reports linking Haaland with other clubs, with “two things” currently guaranteed.

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