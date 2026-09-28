Erling Haaland to quit Man City if they’re relegated as Arsenal open talks – reports

Erling Haaland does not intend to stick around at Manchester City in the event they’re relegated from the Premier League, and Arsenal have initiated contact for the mammoth transfer, per reports.

Man City have been found guilty of breaching FFP on 114 separate occasions during the period between 2009-18. The club fully intend to launch an appeal once the punishment they’ll receive has been determined.

The Premier League are understood to be pushing for a severe punishment, according to reporter Ben Jacobs, who also dropped a bombshell on the EFL’s stance on accepting City into their divisions.

Jacobs stated on talkSPORT: “My understanding is the Premier League have been pushing for a significant, a record, a ground-breaking, a severe points deduction, and even having Manchester City relegated.

“I can also exclusively tell you that if Manchester City are kicked out of the Premier League, the EFL plan to read the verdict, and they are willing, in solidarity, to back the Premier League position and try to keep Manchester City out of the EFL as well.

“So there’s a danger in a doomsday scenario that Manchester City could be kicked out of football altogether.”

With Man City dropping out of the Premier League now a very real prospect, the club are facing up to the reality of seeing most if not all of their star players leave.

At present, the biggest superstar at the Etihad is Erling Haaland. According to a recent report from Football Insider, Arsenal and Real Madrid have quickly mobilised in anticipation of a brutal punishment and made contact with the Norwegian’s camp.

And per the latest from journalist, Pete O’Rourke, Haaland does not intend to stick around for a rebuild at Man City if they’re relegated from the Premier League.

Erling Haaland to leave Man City if they’re relegated – report

He declared: ‘The club are under no illusions that Haaland would not be willing to stay put and help them fight their way back to the top.’

But while Haaland could well be on the move if City are booted out of the top flight, there’s no suggestions a deal can be made on the cheap.

There is no relegation clause in the 26-year-old’s deal, despite reports to the contrary. As such, and given Haaland is arguably the world’s best striker and in the prime of his career, the figures involved would be mind-boggling.

MORE MAN CITY FFP COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man City FFP: Mancini admits club cheated while he was in charge – ‘Isn’t my problem’

* Why only Premier League expulsion or ten-year transfer ban will work on ‘cheating’ Man City

* 15 players we can’t believe will become PL champions if Man City titles reallocated

Arsenal, meanwhile, will sign a new striker in 2027, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners tried and failed to land Julian Alvarez last summer, while big money was clearly available given their late pursuit of Vinicius Junior.

If City’s punishment is severe, it is possible Arsenal nab Haaland and tee themselves up for a sustained period of dominance the likes of which the Gunners have never experienced before.