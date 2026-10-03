According to reports, Arsenal have the financial means to sign Manchester City star Erling Haaland, but he “wants” to go somewhere else.

Haaland is among the Man City stars who would surely leave if they are relegated from the Premier League after the FFP case verdict.

Relegation or expulsion is on the table for Man City after it was confirmed that they have been found guilty on almost all charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations between 2009 and 2018.

Man City have since appealed the verdict, but it has already been revealed that they could be doomed for another defeat after ‘damning evidence’ came to light.

Therefore, Man City should be preparing for the worst with the outcome of their FFP case, and Haaland is already being heavily linked with an exit.

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Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid are among those interested in signing him, and a report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims one team is on ‘pole’ in the race to secure his services.

Erling Haaland reaches decision on next move

It is said that Arsenal can afford to pull off the deal, but Haaland “wants” to go to Spain and Barcelona are the clear frontrunner to sign him.

“Our understanding is that the timeline – irrespective of a City relegation – was that Haaland and his camp were looking at 2027 [for a transfer], because that’s a down year in between big [international] competitions,” Bailey said on The TEAMtalk podcast.

“I was told by an Arsenal source [that] clearly if a player like Haaland comes on the market – as they are one of the biggest clubs in Europe – they’re going to be interested.

“And obviously, as we know, they’re looking for a striker. They spent all summer trying to sign Julian Alvarez, so arguably, they’ve got the money as well, if they’re going to do it.

“But my understanding is that Erling Haaland wants to go to Spain. Primarily, we’re talking Real Madrid and Barcelona.”

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When asked whether Real Madrid actually needs Haaland, Bailey replied: “I think they probably could fit him in, but I think Barcelona is ready-made for him.”

And a report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims Haaland ‘will lead’ the Man City exodus with ‘all top stars to go’ if the guilty FFP verdict remains.

O’Rourke explained: “100 per cent, a number of players will be looking to leave Man City if they are hit with relegation.

“As you said, it’ll be all their top stars. The likes of Erling Haaland have already been mentioned. These top clubs across Europe will be keeping a watching the situation at City to see what does happen to the club.

“The vultures will be circling and clubs are ready to pounce if the door opens meaning that Man City’s players could be available.

“If City are demoted down the leagues, meaning that they can’t qualify for the Champions League as well, these players you’d imagine at some point will want to move on.

“These players have joined Man City to play at the highest level to compete for trophies and if that’s not the case going forward then it’s inevitable that some players will have to leave and will seek moves away.”

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