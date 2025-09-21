We started to collate the astonishing stats that made Erling Haaland’s start to life in the Premier League utterly extraordinary a long time ago.

Despite his – and City’s – more recent struggles, those numbers remain as ridiculous as a 115-month contract (we see what you did there, City, very droll).

And they are accurate as of his Champions League goal against Napoli on September 18.

* Haaland has become the first Premier League player in history about whom formerly-good football website Football365.com has started doing a Ridiculous Stats piece and then realised to their horror is going to have to be updated enormously often.

* Haaland was the quickest player ever to reach 50 Premier League goals, taking just 48 matches to hit the half-century and beat Andy Cole (65 games), Alan Shearer (66), Ruud van Nistelrooy (68), Mo Salah and Fernando Torres (both 72).

* Haaland was the quickest player ever to reach 75 Premier League goals, taking just 77 matches to beat Alan Shearer (93), Harry Kane (115), Ruud van Nistelrooy (116), Mo Salah (117) and Sergio Aguero (118).

* Haaland was the quickest player ever to reach 100 Premier League goals and assists, taking just 94 matches to beat Alan Shearer (100), Eric Cantona, Mo Salah (both 116 games) and Sergio Aguero (118 games).

* No player had ever scored the first two goals of a Premier League season before Haaland managed it against Burnley in 2023/24.

* Haaland has scored against all 23 opponents he has faced in the Premier League, the most recent newcomer to that wildly unexclusive club being Ipswich.

* Haaland has scored in 21 of the 23 stadiums he’s played at in the Premier League, missing only Anfield and the Gtech Community Stadium from his collection, both of which he can at least potentially tick off this season.

* Haaland broke the record for most goals in a single Premier League season in his debut campaign for Manchester City, scoring 36 goals in his 35 appearances, to beat Andy Cole and Alan Shearer (who both set the 34-goal record in 42-game campaigns).

* No player has scored more goals in an English top-flight league season than Haaland’s 36 in 2022/23 since Ron Davies netted 37 times for Southampton in 1966/67.

* Haaland also broke the record for most goals in one season in all competitions by a Premier League player (52), comfortably surpassing Mo Salah in 2017/18 and Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002/03 (both 44).

* The only player in the history of top-flight English football to score more goals in all competitions in a single season than Haaland’s 52 in 2022/23 is Dixie Dean (63 for Everton in 1927/28).

* Haaland has scored 91 Premier League goals – more than the career totals of Olivier Giroud, Marcus Rashford, Didier Drogba, Dennis Bergkamp, Fernando Torres, Christian Benteke, Eden Hazard, Kevin Campbell, Chris Sutton, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Craig Bellamy, Gary Speed, Theo Walcott, Tony Cottee, Daniel Sturridge, Gabriel Agbonlahor, Gabriel Jesus, Danny Ings, Brian Deane, Chris Armstrong, Eric Cantona, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kevin De Bruyne, Luis Suarez, Danny Welbeck, Duncan Ferguson, Wilfried Zaha, Michail Antonio, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, David Beckham, Yaya Toure, Robert Pires, Stan Collymore, David Silva, Gianfranco Zola, Clint Dempsey, Tim Cahill, Eidur Gudjohnsen, John Hartson, James Milner, James Ward-Prowse, Andy Carroll, Damien Duff, Christian Eriksen, Kanu, Gus Poyet, Gareth Bale, Diego Costa, Javier Hernandez, Juan Mata, Darius Vassell, Dele Alli, Dirk Kuyt, Edin Dzeko, Cesc Fabregas, Paulo Wanchope, Nolberto Solano, Freddie Ljungberg, Bruno Fernandes, Philippe Coutinho, Paul Merson, Gary McAllister, Nobby Solano, Ashley Young, Ilkay Gundogan, Willian, Juan Pablo Angel, Shola Ameobi, Demba Ba, Willian, Freddie Kanoute, Ashley Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho, Steve McManaman, Steffen Iversen, Raul Jimenez, Kenwyne Jones, John Carew, Tore Andre Flo, Darren Huckerby, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dean Sturridge, Darren Anderton, Papiss Cisse, Benni McCarthy, Kevin Doyle, Peter Odemwingie, Salomon Kalou, Paul Dickov, Florent Malouda, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Mesut Ozil, Jurgen Klinsmann, Nicky Butt, Juninho, Jesse Lingard, Savo Milosevic, Paul Rideout, Paul Pogba, Tammy Abraham, Nani, Victor Anichebe, Benjani, Roque Santa Cruz, Marcus Stewart, Mick Quinn, Stephane Sessegnon, Lomano Lua Lua, Tony Yeboah, Andrey Arshavin, Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, Mario Balotelli, Patrick Bamford, David Ginola, Michael Ricketts, Gianluca Vialli, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Michael Ballack, Erik Lamela, Alvaro Morata, Jose Antonio Reyes, Michy Batshuayi, Arjen Robben, Joe Allen, Fabio Borini, Demarai Gray, Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, Robinho, Kai Havertz, Andre Schurrle, Luka Modric, David Platt, Gareth Southgate, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edinson Cavani, Mousa Dembele, Samuel Eto’o, Dimitri Payet, Ademola Lookman, Harry Maguire, Emmanuel Petit, Granit Xhaka, Daniel Amokachi, Diego Forlan, Serhiy Rebrov, Andriy Shevchenko, Ronnie Rosenthal, Peter Beagrie, Gavin Peacock, Timo Werner, Jack Grealish, Luis Garcia and Alf-Inge Haaland.

* Haaland has also scored more Premier League goals than seven Premier League clubs: Bradford (68), Cardiff (66), Blackpool (55), Huddersfield Town (50), Luton (49), Swindon (47) and Barnsley (37).

* Haaland scored more Premier League goals than two teams (Everton and Wolves) in his debut season.

* By scoring nine goals in his first five Premier League games in 2022/23, Haaland finally knocked Micky Quinn’s name out of the record books. The former Coventry forward jointly held the previous record for most goals in his first five Premier League games with eight in the year football was invented. Sergio Aguero matched that in 2011/12.

* In 2024/25, Haaland set a new record for the most goals scored in the first three games of a Premier League season (seven, beating Edin Dzeko in 2011/12), the first four games of a Premier League season (nine, beating Wayne Rooney in 2011/12), and the first five games of a Premier League season (10, beating… himself).

* Haaland was already one of only six players to score back-to-back Premier League hat-tricks and has done it twice. But he hasn’t yet matched Harry Kane in this particular field of excellence. Kane has not only done it twice, but did so in the same year (if not the same season) after scoring seven goals across the final two games of 2016/17 against Leicester and Hull before netting hat-tricks in successive games against Burnley and Southampton either side of Christmas Day seven months later. Hard as it is to credit, incidentally, that Boxing Day treble against Southampton in 2017 is Kane’s most recent Premier League hat-trick and will remain so for quite some time.

* Haaland has scored eight Premier League hat-tricks – the same number as Harry Kane, Thierry Henry and Michael Owen and more than absolutely everyone else bar Sergio Aguero (12), Alan Shearer (11) and Robbie Fowler (9).

* Four Premier League hat-tricks in a single season (2022/23) is more than any player has managed bar Alan Shearer, who scored five for Blackburn in 1995/96.

* Haaland has also surpassed Dion Dublin’s three Premier League hat-tricks. But how many episodes of Homes Under the Hammer has Haaland presented? Exactly.

* Haaland’s eight hat-tricks have taken Norway into joint third on the list of countries to have produced the most Premier League trebles. Haaland stands on the shoulders of such giants as Solskjaer, Steffen Iversen and Joshua King (two each), John Carew, Tore Andre Flo and Jan Age Fjortoft (one each). Players from Argentina and France also have 18, while Justin Kluivert’s efforts have lifted Netherlands back above Norway on 20. But even if Haaland does get Norway clear in second, he’ll have to hang around a few years to knock England’s 172 hat-tricks off top spot.

* Haaland’s efforts have also lifted City above Liverpool as the club to have scored the most Premier League hat-tricks. City now have 44 to Liverpool’s 42 while Arsenal players have scored 41. To no great surprise, the remaining members of the Big Six round out that top six: Man United have 37 hat-tricks, Chelsea 32 and Tottenham 29. Blackburn are seventh on that list with 17 despite not having a player score one since 2011.

* Haaland has scored as many Premier League hat-tricks as Leicester and West Ham.

* Haaland is the first player in the Premier League to score hat-tricks in three successive home games, and was the first Manchester City player to score a Manchester derby hat-trick since 1970 before Phil Foden almost immediately joined him.

* Haaland is unsurprisingly the quickest player ever to reach three Premier League hat-tricks after getting there in eight(!) games. The previous record holder was Michael Owen, who managed it in a sluggish 48 games. Next best are Ruud van Nistelrooy (59 games), Fernando Torres (64) and Andy Cole (65).

* Haaland is also by definition the quickest player ever to reach four Premier League hat-tricks after getting there in 19(!) games. The previous record holder was Ruud van Nistelrooy, who managed it in a laborious 65 games. Next best are Luis Suarez (81), Alan Shearer (86) and Robbie Fowler (89).

* Haaland was the fastest player to ever score 25 goals under Pep Guardiola, doing so in 20 games to beat Lionel Messi (28), Samuel Eto’o (30), Sergio Aguero (35) and Thierry Henry (41).

* No player has ever scored more goals in a season for Manchester City than Haaland. Tommy Johnson’s mark of 38 goals stood since 1929 before Haaland broke it by mid-March of his debut campaign.

* Haaland was both the fastest and youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals, obliterating Harry Kane’s really quite impressive previous benchmark of 24 games by 10 when reaching the landmark in just 14 games for Salzburg and Dortmund. At 20 years and 231 days old, Haaland was over a year younger than previous record-holder Kylian Mbappe as the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals.

* Haaland was also the fastest and youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals, reaching the mark in 25 games and thus shattering Ruud van Nistelrooy’s previous 34-match haul, while beating Kylian Mbappe by 116 days.

* Haaland was indeed also both the fastest and youngest player to reach 40 Champions League goals.

* Haaland was the fastest – but not the youngest thanks to Lionel Messi – player to reach 50 Champions League goals. He did it in 49 games, beating previous record holder Ruud van Nistelrooy (62 games).

* Only Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo (both 8), Robert Lewandowski (6), Karim Benzema (4), Mario Gomez, Filippo Inzaghi, Luiz Adriano and Neymar (3) have scored more career Champions League hat-tricks than Haaland’s two.

* Only eight players have ever scored more European Cup or Champions League goals than Haaland.

* Haaland has more European Cup goals than Mo Salah, Eusebio, Filippo Inzaghi, Didier Drogba, Neymar, Sergio Aguero, Ferenc Puskas, Edinson Cavani, Gerd Muller, Fernando Morientes, Arjen Robben, Samuel Eto’o, Paco Gento, Antoine Griezmann, Kaka, Wayne Rooney, Patrick Kluivert, David Trezeguet, Ryan Giggs, Sadio Mane, Rivaldo, Luis Suarez and a couple of others.

* Haaland scored 12 goals in Manchester City’s 2022/23 Champions League campaign to claim the competition’s Golden Boot for the second time. Only 12 players have ever finished multiple European Cup seasons as top scorer – and just Ronaldo, Messi, Van Nistelrooy, Raul and Andriy Shevchenko have done it in the Champions League era.

* Haaland has only played 18 games in the Champions League knockout stages but just eight players have more goals in such matches.

* Haaland has more Champions League knockout stage goals (16) than Frank Lampard (15 in 52), Didier Drogba (14 in 45), Wayne Rooney (14 in 37), Neymar (13 in 32) and Luis Suarez (13 in 30).

* Haaland also has more Champions League knockout stage goals than Thierry Henry (12 in 36), Kaka (11 in 41), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (10 in 40), Fernando Torres (10 in 39), Samuel Eto’o (10 in 38) and Mo Salah (10 in 28).

* Haaland and Lionel Messi are the only players to score a first-half hat-trick in a Champions League knockout game.

* Haaland, Messi and Luiz Adriano are the only players to score five goals in a Champions League game.

* Haaland is the first player to score five goals in a single Champions League match and a single FA Cup match.

* With his five-goal FA Cup haul against Luton, Haaland also became the first player to score five or more goals in a single game for Manchester City twice, the first Manchester City player to score five or more goals in an FA Cup match since Frank Roberts did so in 1926, the first Manchester City player to score seven goals in their first five FA Cup appearances, and the first player to score five or more goals in an FA Cup game against a top-flight club since George Best’s six against Northampton in 1970.

* At the age of just 24 and winning only his 36th cap for Norway, Haaland’s brace in a 3-0 Nations League win over Slovenia took him to 34 goals and beyond Jorgen Juve’s national record of 33 which had stood since before World War Two.

* Haaland became the first European player to score five times in a World Cup qualifier since Hans Krankl in 1977 when he helped Norway thrash Moldova 11-1 in September 2025.

Erling Haaland honours

Austrian Bundesliga: 2018/19, 2019/20

DFB-Pokal: 2020/21

Bundesliga Player of the Season: 2020/21

Bundesliga Player of the Month: January 2020, November 2020, April 2021, August 2021

Bundesliga Team of the Season: 2020/21, 2021/22

UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season: 2020/21

UEFA Champions League Forward of the Season: 2020/21

UEFA Champions League Top Goalscorer: 2020/21

UEFA Nations League Top Goalscorer: 2020/21

FIFA FIFPro World 11: 2021

Premier League Player of the Month: August 2022, April 2023

Premier League: 2022/23, 2023/24

FA Cup: 2022/23

Champions League: 2022/23

Super Cup: 2023

Community Shield: 2024

European Golden Shot: 2022/23

Premier League Golden Boot: 2022/23

Premier League Player of the Year: 2022/23

Premier League Young Player of the Year: 2022/23

Gerd Muller Trophy (Striker of the Year award, or the ‘sorry you didn’t win the Ballon d’Or’ trophy): 2023

Erling Haaland top-flight league goals record

Molde (Eliteserien) 2017-2018: 39 games, 14 goals

Red Bull Salzburg (Austrian Bundesliga) 2018-2020: 16 games, 17 goals

Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) 2020-22: 67 games, 62 goals

Manchester City (Premier League) 2022-25: 102 games, 91 goals

Total: 224 games, 184 goals

Erling Haaland Champions League record

Red Bull Salzburg 2019-20: 6 games, 8 goals

Borussia Dortmund 2019-22: 13 games, 15 goals

Manchester City 2022-24: 30 games, 27 goals

Total: 49 games, 50 goals

Erling Haaland international record

Norway 2019-25: 45 caps, 48 goals