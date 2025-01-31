Records are there to be broken and in this instance, we can see that being the case with these seven in the Premier League.

There are seven records we can see being broken below and another 15 we can’t see being bettered here.

Most goals scored (260)

A once unbreakable record, Erling Haaland will smash this one to pieces. Constant transfer speculation made us think – and Alan Shearer hope – that Haaland might not become the Premier League’s all-time scorer, but it will take a miracle after he signed a new 10-year contract.

Shearer’s incredible record as the all-time top scorer in the Premier League could have been even more impressive if he didn’t suffer so many injuries, or if his career did not begin before the competition’s inception.

But Kane will be the first man to surpass Shearer. He scored an outrageous 213 goals in 320 matches before he joined for Bayern Munich but we fully expect him to return for the final three/four seasons of his career to break the record.

Most home wins in a season (18)

This does mean a team would have to win all of their home games… which is not too far-fetched.

Four different clubs hold this record: Chelsea 2005/06, whose dropped points came against Charlton Athletic (1-1); Manchester United 2010/11 (2-2 vs West Brom); Manchester City 2011/12 (3-3 vs Sunderland) and 2018/19 (2-3 vs Crystal Palace); and Liverpool 2019/20 (1-1 vs Burnley).

The team you would expect to win 19 out of 19 is Manchester City but they have been surprisingly rubbish this season. But Rodri will be back for 2025/26 and they will probably hit 100 points again.

Oldest player (43 years 162 days)

John Burridge represented seven different teams in 1994 and 1996 alone, making it 16 in total between 1994 and 1997, which was the year he retired.

Most recently a goalkeeping consultant for Kerala Blasters in India (thanks Wikipedia), Burridge played more games for Blackpool than any other side and in May 1995 he became the oldest player to play in the Premier League at 43 years and 162 days old. He was in the sticks for Manchester City against Queens Park Rangers and his side lost 3-2.

How fit players are these days says this record will be broken. Gigi Buffon will probably come out of retirement to sign for Manchester City on £0 a week so he can finally get his hands on the Champions League trophy.

The oldest outfielder in Premier League history is Teddy Sheringham, who played his last game at the ripe age of 40. Sheringham also became the oldest player to score in the top flight when he netted for West Ham against Portsmouth on Boxing Day 2006, a record that still stands.

Most consecutive seasons scoring at least 30 goals (3)

Here’s another record Alan Shearer is bound to surrender, with Haaland on the prowl.

In each of the three campaigns between 1993 and 1996, Shearer scored at least 30 league goals.

Haaland is sure to break this record. Going forward, 20 games per season should be enough for the Nordic robot to hit 30 goals, so little injuries and knocks shouldn’t make too much of a difference.

Most goals in a calendar month (10)

Luis Suarez’s 13/14 campaign was pretty good. The best individual season in Premier League history, in fact.

In that season, the Uruguayan scored ten goals in December alone, netting 31 in total despite missing the first five games through suspension. He also assisted 17 goals that year.

Haaland is coming for this one too. When will he break this record? Nobody knows. How many times will he break this record? It doesn’t bear thinking about.

Most direct free-kicks scored (18)

David Beckham was a brilliant footballer and will forever be remembered for his outstanding free-kicks.

In 265 Premier League appearances, Becks scored 18 direct free-kicks. This is the most anyone has scored in the competition and is a record that has stood since he scored his last versus Everton in 2003.

James Ward-Prowse is going to break Beckham’s record, having scored 17 direct free-kicks, but we have no idea when. He has not scored one since leaving Southampton and is currently warming the bench for Nottingham Forest. We still have plenty of faith.

Most Player of the Month awards (7)

The last of the lot here is held by Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero – who have both been named Premier League Player of the Month seven times. But Mo Salah is hovering on six and and there’s a whole raft of players on four and five. Haaland? He has three and will likely finish his career with over 10.

