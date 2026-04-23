Irked Haaland gets snappy with reporter after Man City win: ‘I don’t know why you keep asking that’

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was left visibly irritated during a post-match interview following the narrow 1-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday evening that saw Pep Guardiola’s side leapfrog Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Having scored the only goal of the game at Turf Moor, the Norway international grew tired of the line of questioning when it came to City not being able to significantly boost their goal difference.

The Etihad outfit are top of the table on goals scored, with Man City and Arsenal level on both points and goal difference, although City could ultimately end up ruing the fact that they failed to add to the scoreline after having 28 efforts on goal.

During his post-match media duties, Haaland was repeatedly pressed on whether the narrow scoreline was a concern ahead of the final five league games of the season.

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Indeed, the Sky Sports reporter specifically asked the forward if City should have been more clinical at Turf Moor.

Initially, Haaland was asked if the win was more important than the actual level of the performance, to which the Norwegian replied: “Ha! Yeah, we had a lot of chances, but I am happy we won, and anything else, I don’t think about. Just try to win. It is all about winning, no matter how.

“We tried to play our football, and just try to win. That is what you have to have in your mindset, and now, we focus on Saturday (Southampton in the FA Cup).”

However, as the interview continued to focus on City’s failure to add to their one goal and boost that goal difference, Haaland’s patience clearly began to wear thin.

Indeed, he eventually snapped at the reporter’s line of questioning, insisting it was the result that was all that ultimately mattered.

Haaland, who has scored 35 goals in 47 games in all competitions this season, added: “Don’t think about other goals. Think about winning, as I’ve said now three times. It’s been a good month so far, so we need to keep going. First, Southampton, and then, Everton.”

He continued: “1-0 is amazing. I am super happy. I don’t know why you keep asking that – I am super happy.

“We won and we got three points, and as the fans sing, we are top of the league.”

Despite the earlier tension, the mood did thankfully lighten when Haaland was presented with the Man of the Match award, to which he replied: “Thank you. Thank you very much.”

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City now face the prospect of watching Arsenal go six points clear again, as they will play twice in the Premier League before Guardiola’s side are next in league action, as they prepare for an FA Cup semi-final against Southampton on Saturday.

With that in mind, Gunners legend Paul Merson firmly believes that makes his old side still the favourites to seal title glory.