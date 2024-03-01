Erling Haaland transfer: Man City star’s agent says ‘yes’ to Barcelona amid ‘strategy change’

The agent of Man City star Erling Haaland has told Barcelona that his client is willing to join the La Liga side, according to reports.

Haaland was in incredible form during his first season at the Etihad Stadium with the Norwegian scoring 52 goals in 53 matches in all competitions.

And the 23-year-old has been scoring at a similar rate again this term after his five goals against Luton Town in the FA Cup in midweek put him on 27 in 30 matches.

Man City – who face arch-rivals Man Utd in the Manchester derby on Sunday – are mounting another Premier League title challenge with Pep Guardiola’s men one point behind leaders Liverpool, while they have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a 3-1 first leg victory over Copenhagen in their last-16 clash.

There were rumours earlier this season that Haaland had conceded that he would have to leave Man City for Real Madrid to win the Ballon d’Or after seeing Lionel Messi win it for the eighth time.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shut that speculation down at the time, he said: “I’m not aware of anything about Haaland being unhappy, sad or whatever in Manchester.

“The situation remains the same as always, the player is enjoying his time at the Premier League champions working under a top coach like Pep Guardiola. There have been no changes in his situation.”

But reports earlier this week have now focused on a potential move to Barcelona with Jijantes FC exclusively reporting that Haaland’s agent had met the Catalan giants’ sporting director Deco for a meal earlier this week.

The report stated: ‘Deco, the Barça sports director, met today with Rafaela Pimenta and Maxwell, the Norwegian forward’s agents, among many others. Haaland’s future, Laporta’s great dream, one of the topics that have been discussed at the meal.’

💣 EXCLUSIVA @JijantesFC ‼ Cumbre del BARÇA con los agentes de HAALAND ‼ Deco, el director deportivo azulgrana, se ha reunido hoy con Rafaela Pimenta y Maxwell, agentes del delantero noruego, entre muchos otros. El futuro de Haaland, el gran sueño de Laporta, uno de los… pic.twitter.com/lFKPtXTQdF — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) February 28, 2024

And now Spanish publication Nacional claims that Haaland’s agent has said ‘yes’ to a future move to Barcelona with Pimenta desperate to see the Norway international competing in La Liga.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to ‘change strategy’ and ‘there will be money to close a top-level signing’ due to an imminent agreement for a new shirt brand.

Haaland ‘leads the list’ of top signings as Laporta looks to get Barcelona back to the top of football with the Man City striker ‘already thinking about changing projects, to continue growing’.