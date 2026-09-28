Estevao reaches decision on joining Real Madrid from Chelsea amid Xabi Alonso cold war

Estevao Willian wants to stay at Chelsea and not move to Real Madrid, with the London club also determined to keep the youngster at Stamford Bridge, according to a report.

It has been a disappointing start to the new season for Estevao, who has played only 23 minutes in the Premier League for Xabi Alonso’s side.

Alonso, who was appointed the Chelsea manager at the end of last season, has started Estevao in the two Carabao Cup ties for the Blues this campaign.

There have been rumours throughout September that Estevao is not happy at Chelsea and could seek to leave the London club in the middle of the season should he struggle to get regular playing time under Alonso in the coming days.

Barcelona-leaning Catalan publication Sport reported on September 27 that Estevao ‘is unhappy at Chelsea’.

While noting Barcelona’s interest in a 2027 deal for the Brazil international winger, Sport stated: ‘A cold war has erupted between the skilful attacker and his coach’.

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Sport, though, did note that Estevao does not want to leave Chelsea, who themselves are not willing to sell the 19-year-old.

Estevao wants Chelsea stay amid Real Madrid interest

TEAMtalk has also now claimed that Estevao wants to stay, despite Real Madrid and Barcelona’s interest in him.

The reliable transfer news outlet has added that Chelsea do not want to sell Estevao.

According to TEAMtalk, Madrid believe that Estevao could develop into a world-class performer.

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The report has further stated: ‘Sources close to the situation insist Estevao himself remains settled in west London.

‘The youngster is understood to be thoroughly enjoying life at Chelsea and is determined to establish himself as a regular under head coach Xabi Alonso, dismissing any exit talk.

‘Rather than seeking an immediate exit, the Brazilian is focused on improving his game, adapting to the physical demands of the Premier League and eventually becoming a key figure in Alonso’s plans.’

Regarding Chelsea’s stance on selling the winger, the report noted that the club’s owners, BlueCo, ‘have no intention of entertaining offers’ for him.

The report added: ‘Having invested significant resources in securing his services, the club regard Estevao as an important part of their future squad-building strategy and are determined to retain him as he continues his development.’

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