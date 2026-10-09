Pat Nevin tells £51m Chelsea winger to join Everton in January – ‘I would love that’

Pat Nevin has urged Estevao Willian to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window and join forces with David Moyes at Everton.

The former Chelsea and Everton winger does not think that Estevao is going to get much playing time under manager Xabi Alonso at Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks and months.

Nevin is a big fan of the Brazil international winger, who has played only 23 minutes in the Premier League so far this season, and believes that he would thrive under Everton boss Moyes.

The pundit believes that Estevao, who cost Chelsea £51million in transfer fees, including add-ons, would replace Iliman Ndiaye at Everton.

Ndiaye joined Manchester City from Everton in the summer transfer window.

Estevao Willian urged to leave Chelsea for Everton

TEAMtalk has quoted Nevin as saying: “I’m going to repeat this again, I love Estevao to bits. I think he’s absolutely fantastic.

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“He’s going to be a great, great player, but not at Chelsea. I’ve just never seen it as a good fit.

“He’s not the right type for the club Chelsea are. There’s no security for any player in that position.

“They can’t give him time. They’re not a club that can slowly but surely build a player and bring him in.

“You’re in, you’ve had a bad time, bang, out you go. Next guy gets a chance and you’re out, you’re banished for a while.

“So I’ve always felt that, you know, it’s a stepping stone to where he will finish and suddenly flourish as a fabulous, fabulous player.

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“I’ve just always felt that it should be Spain. Spain’s right for him.

“Maybe France. You could see him at PSG, possibly even Germany.

“There are places that would suit better than the Premier League and certainly better than Chelsea.

“Would you go to another Premier League club? There’s very few that would suit. I really do think so.

“I actually can think of one, though. I can think of one, but they can’t afford him.

“Everton cannot afford him I guess. Now, I’m biased here as well, because I’m very keen on Everton. But have a look at Everton, Ndiaye has gone.

“There’s a big Ndiaye-shaped gap there sitting that Everton need to fill. I would love that to be filled by Estevao.

“Now, they’ve done okay, Everton, looking at the type of players that they’ve brought in, Jack Grealish, not the first time they’ve also gone to Chelsea as well, as we know with Tyrique George.

“But I think if he was going anywhere, oddly enough, the current Everton would suit.

“He would get more game time, expectations would be tapered a wee bit.

“Should he probably leave Chelsea in January? Yes. He needs game time and he’s not.”

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