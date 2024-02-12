Ethan Nwaneri’s jaw-dropping dribble proves he’s Arsenal’s next midfield magician

After breaching West Ham’s defence six times, reducing David Moyes to the glassy-eyed stare of a pensioner sitting on a seafront bench and remembering lost friends, Arsenal were firmly in party mode when Ethan Nwaneri was introduced to proceedings.

In 2022, Nwaneri made headlines when he came off the bench to make his Premier League debut against Brentford at the age of 15 years and 181 days.

Arsenal Twitter, never normally understated, went into overdrive. Tickets were sold to the 2031 Ballon d’Or, where Nwaneri would inevitably beat a greying Mbappe and a Football Manager regen to the big prize. Quieter voices urged caution.

“With Ethan, you have to remember his age (16),” Arsenal Under-21s head coach Mehmet Ali told The Athletic in January 2023.

For the full article, please click here.