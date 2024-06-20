Euro 2024 Group Stage Permutations: What each team needs to reach the knockout stage

It’s permutation time, baby. With plenty of Euro 2024 groups now approaching their final games, it’s becoming – slightly – clearer who’s going through and who needs what in the remaining games to join them.

Here, then, is the latest state of play in the three groups where matchday two is either completed or under way. We’ll obviously be updating this and adding the remaining groups as we go, so look forward to that.

A reminder that we know you don’t need by this point: the top two in each group go through, along with the four best runners-up. The full details on all the tournament admin and paperwork can be found here.

Group A

Qualified: Germany – guaranteed second place at worst

Germany – P2 W2 D0 L0 GD+6 Pts 6

Can finish no lower than second after their victory over Hungary and Switzerland’s draw with Scotland.

Will top the group if they avoid defeat against Switzerland in their final game.

Switzerland – P2 W1 D1 L0 GD+2 Pts 4

Almost certainly through. Not quite sure of second place after the 1-1 draw with Scotland, but really are almost there.

Will win the group if they beat Germany. Will be sure of second if they draw, or if Scotland don’t beat Hungary. If they lose to Germany and Scotland beat Hungary, it also requires a six-goal swing to drop Switzerland to third in the group. And even then, their four points would leave them strong favourites for one of the best third-place spots. Like we said, they’re almost certainly there.

Scotland – P2 W0 D1 L1 GD-4 Pts 1

Must surely beat Hungary in their final game. If they do that and Switzerland lose to Germany, then a six-goal swing could yet see them pinch second place.

That’s unlikely, but any win over Hungary would leave them on four points and well placed for one of the third-place qualification spots. No third-place team with four points has missed out in the two previous Euros played under the current format.

A draw with Hungary also secures third place, but two points and a heavily negative goal difference would leave them highly unlikely to be one of the best four.

Defeat to Hungary and Scotland would finish bottom of the group.

Hungary – P2 W0 D0 L2 GD-4 Pts 0

Automatic qualification hopes are now gone after two defeats. Must beat Scotland to finish third. But to be one of the third-place qualifiers they may well also need to beat them well to repair some of that goal-difference damage from the first two games.

As an aside, the fact a draw is of no use to either side means we could be in for an absolute treat if that one is level heading into the closing stages.

Group B

Qualified: None

Spain – P1 W1 D0 L0 GD+3 Pts 3

Will guarantee top spot in the group if they beat Italy on Thursday night; while Italy could still catch them on six points in that scenario, Spain would prevail on head-to-head.

A draw against Italy and win over Albania will see Spain top the group unless Italy beat Croatia and effect a three-goal net swing in goal difference or a two-goal swing and beat Spain on goals scored. Will also top the group if they draw both their remaining games and Italy fail to beat Croatia, and could even possibly finish top if they draw with Italy, lose to Albania and Croatia beat Italy.

Two draws guarantee Spain finish second at worst, while a single point from their two remaining games would almost certainly guarantee third place at worst. There is in this group one set of results that leaves everyone on four points: if Spain and Italy draw, Croatia beat Italy and Albania beat Spain. Probably best not to think about that one too hard.

Italy – P1 W1 D0 L0 GD+1 Pts 3

Will win the group if they beat Spain. A draw against Spain and a win over Croatia will also see Italy top if Spain fail to beat Albania.

Can also still win the group with two draws, if Spain lose to Albania. Two draws do guarantee second place at worst.

Defeat to Spain and a draw with Croatia would also guarantee second place for Italy; even if Albania beat Spain to move level on four points with Italy they would be behind on head-to-head.

A draw against Spain and defeat to Croatia would leave Italy in third place, unless Albania beat Spain in which case we’ve got our dreaded ‘everyone on four points’ scenario again.

Albania – P2 W0 D1 L1 GD-1 Pts 1

Can still finish second if they beat Spain in their final game and Italy have already done the same. Albania would also finish second if they beat Spain and Italy draw both their games.

Let’s not look any closer at that ‘four points all round’ scenario again. Would finish third in the group if they draw with Spain and Croatia don’t beat Italy, but would be unlikely to progress with just two points.

Croatia – P2 W0 D1 L1 GD-3 Pts 1

Would be the likeliest team to come out worst in the four-points-all-round scenario given their goal difference.

Like Albania, they can finish third with a draw in their final game but realistically will need to win it if they want to finish among the top four third-place teams.

It could be better than that, though. If Italy don’t beat Spain tonight, then any victory over Italy on matchday three would guarantee Croatia second place.

If Italy do beat Spain, then victory over Italy would still guarantee Croatia third place, and almost certainly one of the qualifying spots.

Group C

Qualified: None

England – P1 W1 D0 L0 GD+1 Pts 3

Serbia’s last-gasp draw with Slovenia means England will win Group C if they win either of their remaining games.

Two draws will get England top spot unless Denmark beat Serbia, but would still take England through in second place.

The only way England don’t finish third at least in the group is now if they lose both their remaining games and Serbia beat Denmark.

Slovenia – P2 W0 D2 L0 GD+0 Pts 2

Can still finish top or bottom of Group C after a pair of contrasting 1-1 draws against Denmark and Serbia.

Victory over England in their final game could get Slovenia top spot if England fail to beat Denmark this afternoon.

But they could also finish bottom of Group C even with a draw against England if Denmark beat England and Serbia beat Denmark.

This group currently retains the possibility of England winning all three games and Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia all finishing on two points each after drawing all three games against each other. In that case it comes down to goal difference, goals scored and so on to separate them, with one enormously fortunate team taking second place and with it direct qualification for the next round. The team that finishes third in this scenario could also qualify, but it would be unlikely with just two points.

Denmark – P1 W0 D1 L0 GD+0 Pts 1

Will win Group C if they beat both England and Serbia. Victory over England and a draw or defeat against Serbia will also secure top spot if England fail to beat Slovenia. A draw against England and a two-goal win over Serbia would also get top spot for Denmark if England draw against Slovenia.

If Denmark draw their two remaining games they could also still finish second if England-Slovenia is also a draw. In this scenario, England will win the group and second place between Denmark and Slovenia comes down to goals scored.

Win either of their remaining games, and Denmark can finish no lower than third.

Serbia – P2 W0 D1 L1 GD-1 Pts 1

Kept their automatic qualification hopes alive with that late, late equaliser against Slovenia. Can still even top the group, if Denmark beat England, England and Slovenia draw and Serbia beat Denmark.

Victory over Denmark secures second spot for Serbia if England avoid defeat against both Denmark and Slovenia and also, counter-intuitively, if England lose both those games.

Victory over Denmark guarantees third place at worst – there is no four points for everyone scenario here. Just that potential three-teams-on-two-points carnage.