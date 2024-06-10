Euro 2024 kit ranking: Rating all 24 home shirts from worst to best with England 5th…

Summer international tournaments are where legends are made, careers are crowned, and iconic kits are cemented in history.

Euro 2024 is just around the corner, and the kits are all confirmed. You’ll be seeing these for the rest of your life—on highlights reels, in the pub, down the park—so we’re taking a closer look at the kits will be the aesthetic of your summer.

We’ve ranked the home kits of all 24 nations taking part in the Euros in Germany, this summer, from worst to best in our humble opinion. How many do you agree with us on? Let’s start off controversially—f*ck it.

For the full article, please click here.