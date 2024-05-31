Euro 2024 Power Ranking: England 3rd as every team ranked from worst to best…

Euro 2024 is fast approaching and we’ve staked our good reputation at Planet Football in producing a totally unscientific ranking of the 24 finalists.

While many are tipping France or England to lift the Henri Delaunay trophy in Berlin on 14 July, plenty of underdogs look capable of upsetting the odds.

We’ve ranked every team at Euro 2024 from the teams we think have the least sunny prospects to the sides we’re tipping for a serious run in Germany this summer.

Read the article at Planet Football.