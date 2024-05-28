The BBC and ITV have announced their punditry teams for the upcoming European Championships in Germany. Including plenty of former England internationals, we have ranked all 25 from worst to best.

25) Lee Dixon (ITV)

As a pundit or a co-commentator, the Arsenal icon offers neither insight nor entertainment.

24) Danny Murphy (BBC)

Will be disappointed not to see an exceptionally “fit” Jordan Henderson running about for England after his omission from Gareth Southgate’s squad. No offence, Danny, but you’re not our cup of tea, and we are genuinely intrigued to see if anyone thinks you should be in the top 20 here.

MORE ON JORDAN HENDERSON FROM F365

👉 Henderson has no-one to blame but himself for Euros omission after England, Liverpool talks

👉 16 Conclusions on England’s Euro 2024 squad: Rashford, Henderson, alarming defensive gaps, absurd attacking strength

23) Eni Aluko (ITV)

There are not nearly enough women on our screens for this summer’s tournament in Germany. One of them is former Chelsea and England forward Eni Aluko, who has received a lot of unwarranted hate in recent years.

While her punditry is far from being brilliant, there is no excuse for the avalanche of abuse thrown at her, particularly from Joey Barton and his cesspit social media army. F***ing hell, we hate them. So much.

22) Martin Keown (BBC)

Looks on the brink of fighting someone every time he is on our screens. Those eyebrows are terrifying at the best of times. Oh, and his punditry is dull, dull, dull.

21) Jermaine Jenas (BBC)

A bit dull, isn’t he? Still thinks Tottenham should have won their FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea in 2017.

20) Danny Rohl (ITV)

We were a bit confused at first but Germany – the host nation – needed some form of representation. Plus he could give some insight as Hansi Flick’s assistant manager at the 2022 World Cup. His placement is so low simply because we don’t have a clue what he will be like.

19) Rio Ferdinand (BBC)

The Manchester United legend is pretty unbearable when he has the chance to express himself on YouTube and social media but the more reserved side you see on the TV is fine. He isn’t dull, just not the most insightful. And annoying.

18) Ashley Williams (BBC)

We don’t mind Williams. He’s just OK.

17) James McFadden (BBC)

Scored a right goal against France for Scotland back in Euro 2008 qualifying. That puts him up a couple of spots.

In all seriousness, McFadden is not bad at all. You won’t know much about his punditry game if you don’t watch Scottish football, which we can safely assume you don’t. Especially not the Championship on a Friday night.

16) Graeme Souness (ITV)

We think Souness knows exactly what he’s doing. From the Paul Pogba and Jack Grealish feuds to his Our League nonsense, he is fully aware of what he is saying and how it will be perceived.

In small doses, he isn’t that bad. In large quantities though? Kill us with fire.

15) Andros Townsend (ITV)

Certainly not bad at the gig. Hardly outstanding though.

14) Joe Hart (BBC)

One of the least experienced pundits on the list with only eight appearances on our screens, Joe Hart has retired after winning a domestic double with Celtic and in truth, has always come across as someone who would step (up) into the studio; he has that sort of personality.

13) David Moyes (ITV)

Has done his fair share of matches, making his punditry debut in 2015 for Aston Villa v Arsenal, even receiving the nod for an El Clasico in March 2019, surely billed as ‘the former Real Sociedad manager’, which people in England have probably forgot was a thing.

After working for STV for Scotland v England at Euro 2020, Moyes is back following his West Ham exit. Should we be more excited by his presence this summer? This level of excitement – which is negligible – feels just right.

12) Micah Richards (BBC)

More vibes than genuine insight; you can’t hate Big Meeks.

READ NEXT: Micah Richards: the glorious, howling antidote to modern life

11) Ange Postecoglou (ITV)

I was just talking to the lads down the pub about his two appearances on Fox Sports in Australia in 2010 and 2011. Will say it how he sees it with plenty of insight, which is all you can ask for as a viewer. Mate.

10) Frank Lampard (BBC)

He is probably going to have to cancel his bookings when Todd Boehly caves and gives him a ring. No, but seriously, Lampard should never be considered for a top job again.

A fantastic player come average manager, Lampard is a handy pundit to be fair. As someone with big brains (for a footballer), his takes are often well-considered, which doesn’t always make for great TV. We all much prefer ridiculously stupid opinions that make us want to punch our screens.

9) Cesc Fabregas (BBC)

A genuine football brainiac, Fabregas is a great signing made by the BBC. The World Cup and Euros winner with Spain has plenty of tournament experience but this will be his first since retiring. The extra stuff he has learned and is willing to share will be a joy to behold.

8) Ellen White (BBC)

England’s all-time leading goalscorer in the women’s game has plenty of experience on our screens and is pretty damn good at it. She does a lot more work in the women’s game, so you might not know much about her, but White is absolutely one to watch.

7) Karen Carney (ITV)

The Brum accent goes right through us but all in all, Carney is a very decent pundit. She has the experience and smarts to offer proper insight and comes across the right way. Does she create the same camaraderie we see between Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher? No. But that is far from the be all and end all.

On a list with hardly any women, Carney is the best. For what it’s worth, Alex Scott is going to be on our screens, but as a BBC host. She would rank fairly high if she was a pundit.

6) Thomas Frank (BBC)

A right coup from BBC, this. The inexplicable Man Utd manager target‘s media handling is exemplary, often giving incredibly insightful answers and we hope that will transfer over to his punditry.

Pencilled in for England’s match against his native Denmark on June 20, this will be the third punditry appearance for Frank, who did Leeds United v Liverpool and Nottingham Forest v Burnley last year on Sky.

5) Alan Shearer (BBC)

One of the most-improved pundits, going from someone who states the obvious to giving proper analysis, especially when it comes to strikers because, if you didn’t know, he was a bloody good one.

His vibes with Richards and Gary Lineker are very wholesome as well. It’s a lovely trio consisting of three pretty different people.

4) Wayne Rooney (BBC)

Rooney has never had a reputation for being the sharpest tool in the box, which bodes well when it comes to the punditry game. His early form for Sky Sports has been pretty decent after it looked like he realised management was not for him. But then on the same day as he worked for the BBC on the FA Cup final, he was announced as the new Plymouth Argyle boss.

We like Wazza in the studio. He is relaxed and gives his genuine opinion, not just rubbish for clicks and engagement.

3) Roy Keane (ITV)

Oh, we do love a bit of Keano. Like Souness, we get the impression he is very aware about his mannerisms and what he says on our screens. We are guaranteed to get a few corkers from him this summer. Hopefully he calls Andy Robertson a big baby again.

2) Gary Neville (ITV)

You might not like the man, but he is as solid as they come as a pundit. It will be interesting to see him blame England being eliminated on the Glazers, mind.

1) Ian Wright (ITV)

You have to love Wrighty. Not only is he a bloody lovely, genuine chap, who is a huge advocate for the women’s game, but he is brilliant at what he does. Like Shearer, the Arsenal legend has come on leaps and bounds since his first TV appearance back in 1997; he is probably the most improved.

More: F365 England ladder | Who will be next Man Utd manager? | Who will win the Ballon d’Or?