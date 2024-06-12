Euro 2024 ranking: All 24 national anthems rated from worst to best with England 21st…

National anthems are odd things. An entire nation going, ‘this is our song’ like an annoying couple at a wedding. They are, however, a massive part of international football tournaments.

Some players sing, song don’t. Some people stand in their respective living rooms with their hands over their hearts, some don’t. Some camerapeople manage to pan up and down between the faces of relatively short and tall players, some are caught out by Xherdan Shaqiri standing next to a 6’5″ centre-half.

We’ve listened to the national anthem of every nation taking part in Euro 2024 several times, and have ranked each and every one of them from worst to best.

For the fill article, please click here.