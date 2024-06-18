A curious feature of an enjoyable opening round of fixtures at Euro 2024 has been the fact there’s been plenty of goals scored but no individual player has managed more than one. It feels very much like this European Championships has been a team effort on the entertainment front, with all manner of goals coming from Unlikely Sources and a startling number of calamitous own goals adding to the fun.

The upshot of it all is that 12 games into the tournament the three favourites for the Golden Boot have zero goals between them (and that’s not banter, they actually have zero goals) and one of them might not even play any further part in the tournament.

Here are the current favourites for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot, according to the latest available odds from Oddschecker.

10. Jamal Musiala (1 goal)

One of five Germans – four of who make this top 10 – among the 31 goalscorers thus far. Any talk of his ever-increasing importance to Germany’s chances at this tournament must, by football punditry law, include a reference to him being The One That Got Away for England.

9. Florian Wirtz (1 goal)

It’s a bit of a swizz that only Germany have been allowed to play Scotland thus far. Hardly seems fair on everyone else, that. Hats off to UEFA on this occasion; they’ve spotted the injustice and two other teams will get the opportunity that has up until now been hogged by the hosts.

8. Niclas Fullkrug (1 goal)

We promise there are some non-Germans coming soon. One pleasing sub-plot from the opening five days of action has been the return of Proper Number Nines, with the hosts’ very own Fullkrug very much in the vanguard of this return of the Big Men.

7. Romelu Lukaku (0 goals)

Finally someone who isn’t from Germany, and the first of four people to make this top 10 despite not actually having scored any goals thus far. Or no goals that have counted anyway. Unlike the other three, Lukaku’s Belgium also lost their opening game and thus have significant work to do just to still be around after the group stage. Were it not for that pesky fact, we’d probably be looking at a top four comprising players with zero goals.

6. Kai Havertz (1 goal)

And we’re straight back to the Germans. Yes, he was excellent, but it can quite literally only get harder from here on out for these lads who’ve collectively if not quite individually filled their boots against Scotland.

5. Alvaro Morata (1 goal)

Morata’s goal in Spain’s mighty impressive 3-0 win over Croatia was his seventh Euros goal. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Michel Platini have more.

4. Jude Bellingham (1 goal)

Headed home what proved to be the only goal in England’s nervy, unconvincing win over Serbia on the back of a spectacular debut season for Real Madrid.

3. Kylian Mbappe (0 goals)

Would be even higher on this list were there not significant doubts about his continued involvement after breaking his nose in the win over Austria.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (0 goals)

Didn’t add to his ludicrous record of 14 European Championship goals in the 2-1 win over Czechia, with his main contribution there being to stray offside to attract the attention of the semi-automated offside VAR to what appeared to be a late winner for Diogo Jota. No harm done there in the end, and as this list clearly demonstrates no serious damage to his hopes of defending the title he won with five goals (and one crucial, tie-breaking assist) three years ago.

1. Harry Kane (0 goals)

Came in for all manner of criticism after a largely invisible effort against Serbia with no sign of any imminent settlement of the long-running dispute over how he is best deployed by England and whether or not he should drop deep to get himself involved in games.