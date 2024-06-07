You won’t want to miss a second of Euro 2024

Euro 2024 is right around the corner and we couldn’t be more excited. You won’t want to miss any of the action and we have the details on how to stream every Euro 2024 match from wherever you are on the planet.

England, France and Portugal are among the favourites to win it this year, but without any one truly outstanding team, there are likely to be some twists and turns along the way.

You won’t want to miss a second of the action this summer and thanks to ExpressVPN, you’ll be able to watch any game you like, from wherever you are in the world.

Depending on your location, you will be limited in the number of matches you can watch. This is because certain countries will only be showing selected games on television.

However, with the help of ExpressVPN, you’ll be able to watch all the action unfold – and if you’re a UK expat desperate to tune into tune into a home country broadcast, read on to find out how to use a VPN and where you can stream.

How to watch Euro 2024 live stream with a VPN

ExpressVPN allows you to connect to a server and change your online location securely. You’ll then be able to access streaming platforms from anywhere on the planet and watch all the drama unfolding in Euro 2024.

It works on just about every device and is even built into many smart TVs and Android TV devices, ensuring a reliable streaming experience.

In order to stream the games at Euro 2024 with ExpressVPN, all you need to do is follow these four simple steps:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British fans can connect to a server located in the UK to watch games for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

3. Visit the broadcaster you want to watch, and sign up if required.

4. Sit back, relax and enjoy the games!

Where to watch Euro 2024 live streams for free in the UK

As previously mentioned, there are a couple of streaming options when it comes to the UK coverage of Euro 2024.

BBC iPlayer

With a punditry team including Wayne Rooney, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer, the BBC iPlayer is a great way to watch the coverage this summer.

BBC will be showing selected games throughout the tournament and when paired with ITVX, another free-to-air British broadcaster, you’ll be able to watch all 51 games throughout the tournament for free with English commentary.

ITVX

A fellow free option that will also be streaming selected games throughout the tournament. When paired with BBC iPlayer, you’ll be able to watch all 51 games at Euro 2024 with English commentary.

In order to find out which games are being shown on each platform, you’ll need to check the schedule to see if the game you want to watch is on ITV or BBC.

To stream the BBC or ITV from anywhere worldwide, you can sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location to the UK.

Where to watch Euro 2024 live streams for free in Ireland

RTE Player

All 51 games will be streamed on the RTE Player throughout the summer with English commentary, meaning you won’t miss a second of the action.

To stream RTE from anywhere worldwide, you can sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location to the Republic of Ireland.

Where to watch Euro 2024 live streams in the United States

The broadcasting rights for Euro 2024 in the United States are shared between FOX Sports and Fubo (English language) and ViX (Spanish language). In order to access these broadcasters, you have several streaming options.

Fubo

All 51 games will be shown on Fubo, including games on FOX. A seven-day free trial is available, although the platform doesn’t accept payment from non-U.S. credit cards/billing addresses.

YouTube TV

With YouTube TV, you’ll be able to catch the games being shown on Fox and will also be able to watch additional games with Spanish commentary if you buy the ViX Premium add-on.

A free trial is available and you are able to sign up for the platform with a non-U.S. credit card via Google Pay. However, only selected games will be shown via YouTube TV.

Sling TV

For $35 USD/month, you can sign up for Sling TV, which shows a limited selection of games throughout the tournament.

It’s worth noting that a free trial is not available with Sling TV and the platform doesn’t accept payment from non-U.S. credit cards/billing addresses.

Hulu + Live TV

A limited selection of games will be streamed on Hulu + Live TV via FOX. Unfortunately, this platform does not offer a free trial.

DirecTV Stream

Also streaming games on Fox is DirecTV which will also be showing a limited selection of games. A five-day free trial is available with this platform, which gives you the chance to check it out.

To stream any of those platforms from anywhere worldwide, you can sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location to the United States.

Where to watch Euro 2024 live streams in Canada

TSN+

If you want to tune into the Canadian coverage of Euro 2024, TSN+ has you covered. They will be streaming every single game of the tournament so you won’t miss any of the action.

However, the platform doesn’t accept payment from non-Canadian credit cards/billing addresses and doesn’t offer a free trial.

To stream TSN+ from anywhere worldwide, you can sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location to Canada.

Where to watch Euro 2024 live streams in India

Sony LIV

All 51 games of the tournament will be shown on Sony LIV, and matches are available in six different languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali.

However, in order to sign up for Sony LIV, you will need an Indian credit card/billing address.

To stream Sony LIV from anywhere worldwide, you can sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location to India.

Where to watch Euro 2024 live streams in New Zealand

TVNZ+

Every game of the tournament will be shown on TVNZ+ with English commentary. The benefit of this platform is that it’s completely free to use.

In order to stream TVNZ+ from anywhere worldwide, you can sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location to New Zealand.

Where to watch Euro 2024 live streams in Australia

Optus Sport

If you’re looking to catch the Australian coverage of Euro 2024, Optus Sport has you covered. Subscribers will have access to stream every game of Euro 2024 with replays, mini-matches and highlights to be provided for each fixture.

It’s worth noting that in order to sign up for Optus Sport, you will need an Australian credit card/billing address.

With ExpressVPN you can access Optus Sport from anywhere in the world, simply by changing your online location to Australia.

Where to watch Euro 2024 live streams in Germany

If you’re looking for German coverage of Euro 2024, you have several options to choose from:

ARD, ZDF and RTL

Each of these three broadcasters will be showing a limited selection of games throughout the tournament with German commentary.

Between ARD, ZDF and RTL, 34 games from the tournament will be shown in total. To find out which broadcaster is showing which game, you will need to consult their schedule.

In order to stream ARD, ZDF and RTL from anywhere in the world, you can use ExpressVPN to change your online location to Germany.

Where to watch Euro 2024 live streams in the Netherlands

NOS

This is a free streaming platform that will show a limited selection of games with Dutch commentary. Every game featuring the Dutch national team will be streamed on NOS.

If you want to tune into the Netherlands coverage of Euro 2024, you can sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location to the Netherlands.

Where to watch Euro 2024 live streams in Spain

RTVE

This streaming platform is offering free coverage of selected games at Euro 2024 with Spanish commentary. Every match involving the Spanish national team will be shown on RTVE.

To access RTVE from anywhere worldwide, you can sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location to Spain.

Where to watch Euro 2024 live streams in Italy

RAI

A total of 31 games will be shown via RAI with Italian commentary. A benefit of this platform is that it is available for free.

TV8

A limited number of games will be broadcast on TV8 with Italian commentary. This platform will also be showing matches involving Italy for free.

Sky Italia

The most comprehensive coverage of Euro 2024 from an Italian broadcaster will be via Sky Italia. All 51 games will be shown on Sky Italia, with Italian commentary.

To access RAI, TV8 or Sky Italia from anywhere worldwide, you can sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location to Italy.

Where to watch Euro 2024 live streams in France

TF1

A total of 25 Euro 2024 matches will be shown on TF1 with games available with French commentary.

6play

A limited selection of games will also be shown for free via 6play. This platform will also be showing games with French commentary and will stream a total of 25 fixtures, including all France matches.

If you want to access TF1 or 6play from anywhere across the globe, sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location to France.

Where to watch Euro 2024 live streams in Belgium

RTBF

A limited selection of games will be shown via RTBF. This platform is a free option which will show Euro 2024 games with French commentary.

VRT

A fellow free option to stream a selection of games is VRT. This broadcaster will be showing games with Dutch commentary.

To access RTBF to VRT from anywhere worldwide, you can sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location to Belgium.

Where to watch Euro 2024 live streams in Austria

ServusTV

A total of 31 games will be streamed on ServusTV with German commentary. This is a free-to-use platform which will show all games involving the Austria national side along with the opening game, the two semi-final matches, and the final.

ORF

A fellow free platform which will stream a limited selection of games is ORF. Like ServusTV, ORF will also be showing games with German commentary.

If you want to access either of these streaming platforms from anywhere in the world, simply sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location to Austria.

Where to watch Euro 2024 live streams in Brazil

Globo

A limited selection of games will be shown for free on Globo with Portuguese commentary. You can access this platform from anywhere in the world by using ExpressVPN and changing your online location to Brazil.

Where to watch Euro 2024 live streams in Denmark

TV2 Play

If you are looking for Danish commentary on Euro 2024, then TV2 Play has you covered. They will be streaming a limited selection of games, including every game involving Denmark.

As a point to note, you will need a Danish credit card to sign up for TV2 Play.

If you want to access this platform from anywhere in the world, you can sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location to Denmark.

FAQ about Euro 2024 live streams

When will Euro 2024 start?

The action kicks off on June 14 and runs until July 14, 2024. The first game of the tournament sees the hosts Germany going up against Scotland at 8pm, UK time.

Where is Euro 2024 being held?

As previously mentioned, Euro 2024 will be held in Germany. A total of 10 stadiums will be used across the tournament, including Berlin’s Olympiastadion and the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

How many countries are competing at Euro 2024?

A total of 24 teams will be competing in Euro 2024, including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, England, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

England, France, Germany, Portugal and Spain are the five favourites to win Euro 2024, with Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium given outside chances. A winner outside of those eight teams would represent a real shock, but it feels like a tournament where it might just happen.

What are England’s odds to win Euro 2024?

England are 3/1 with most UK bookmakers to lift the Henri Delaunay Trophy.

Who are the contenders to be top scorer at Euro 2024?

As you would expect, it’s the forward players from the most hotly-tipped teams who are the favourites to be top scorer at the tournament. Plenty will fancy Cristiano Ronaldo in what is surely his last international tournament, but could Jude Bellingham do it to surely secure himself the ballon d’Or? Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku are among the other favourites.

Can I watch Euro 2024 on beIN Sports?

Yes, beIN Sports CONNECT will stream the tournament online for fans in the Middle East and North Africa.

The benefits of using ExpressVPN

You can sign up for a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN to test the waters. Once you sign up, you’ll have access to the world’s largest premium VPN service provider and will be able to access high-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe.

Along with using it to stream sports, you can also access popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, HBO, ESPN, YouTube and many others from all around the world.

It works on just about every device and can be used on smart TVs and Android TV streaming devices.

ExpressVPN is also the best VPN for privacy and security. Using the industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, your data will be wiped on every reboot.