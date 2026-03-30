Euro giants conducting ‘live tests’ on Man Utd midfielder with Bernardo Silva also on their list

Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd midfielder Manuel Ugarte is being monitored by Serie A giants Juventus ahead of a potential summer move to Turin, according to reports.

The Red Devils invested most of their summer transfer budget into their attacking line with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all moving to Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS were criticised for failing to bring in new midfielders with that area of the team obviously a weak area last term.

Man Utd are now set to bring in at least one new midfielder in the summer with Casemiro announcing his imminent departure, while Ugarte is expected to be sold.

And now Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport insists that Juventus are ‘keeping an eye on’ Ugarte ahead of making a potential move for the Uruguay international in the summer.

Uruguay face Algeria in a friendly match in Turin on Tuesday and that occasion will give Juventus ‘a chance to see the United midfielder up close, a profile the Bianconeri favour for their midfield’.

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The report adds: The Juventus sporting director [Marco Ottolini] won’t just be hosting the match, but will also take the opportunity to conduct some live tests. The match offers plenty of opportunities, but the Juventus director’s eyes will be primarily on Manuel Ugarte.

‘The 24-year-old Uruguayan midfielder is a young, “old” Juventus target: he was popular during his time at Sporting, and in recent years, Continassa have made several attempts to sign him on loan, first from PSG and then from Manchester United, where he will play starting in the summer of 2024. Ugarte’s name crops up every time, and he has never been removed from the Bianconeri squad in recent years. Ottolini will be taking notes ahead of July and the midfield overhaul agreed upon with Spalletti.’

Ugarte ‘could become a potential option should Teun Koopmeiners leave’ and his profile could grow even more ‘if he makes a good impression’ on Tuesday night.

Man City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva is also ‘a key figure on the other side of Manchester, but whose contract is expiring and who is top of Juventus’ minds’.

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Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there is “already some movement” from other clubs as Ugarte could become available in the summer.

Romano said earlier this month: “Casemiro is leaving on a free, but around Ugarte, there is already some movement about some clubs interested.

“There are clubs in Italy considering the possibility to go for Ugarte, so there is interest from Italy.

“In the January window, Galatasaray were interested, but then nothing really concrete, nothing really advanced, and so all parties decided not to proceed.

“But Ugarte in the summer could assess options and leave eventually Manchester United.”