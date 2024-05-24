Euro giants eye ‘shock move’ for Man City with Guardiola ready to grant sensational transfer

Bayern Munich want Man City winger Jack Grealish to follow Vincent Kompany to the Allianz Arena in the summer, according to reports.

The Bavarians are looking to make Burnley boss Kompany their new manager after Thomas Tuchel decided to leave the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season.

Kompany got Burnley promoted to the Premier League in 2023 but they were comfortably relegated in their first season back in the top flight.

Despite that, his exploits at Turf Moor have attracted strong interest from Bayern Munich with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisting talks are continuing over a potential deal.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Vincent Kompany has had two direct calls with Bayern Munich – he’s keen on the job and excited by this possibility. So now it depends on all the directors at Bayern deciding to proceed together. As things stand, they are tempted and consider Kompany one of the most talented managers in the industry, but it needs the green light from everyone on the board.

“Kompany is super keen on the job and he’s just waiting for Bayern now, with conversations ongoing, but I can also say that Chelsea never made contact with the Belgian tactician. There were some rumours about this after the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, but they never started conversations with Kompany.”

And now The Sun claim that Bayern ‘are eyeing up a shock move’ for Man City winger Grealish with the Germans ‘about to appoint’ Kompany as their new manager.

Man City legend Kompany ‘is believed to have identified the England ace as one of his key targets to rebuild the team’ and Bayern Munich ‘think there could be a chance to tempt the ex-Aston Villa midfielder into a switch to Germany’.

Bayern Munich ‘think the chance of linking up with Harry Kane will be a huge pull’ and a move to the Bavarians ‘could offer Grealish the chance to resurrect his career and boost his international prospects at the same time’.

Previous reports in April insisted that Man City would listen to offers for Grealish in the summer with Pep Guardiola ready to grant a move.

Grealish was selected for Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-man squad for Euro 2024 and the Man City star thinks the talent in the squad is “frightening”.

He said: “It is unbelievable, honestly. When you go and train there and the talent that is there is just frightening. I think now there is so much young talent coming through as well.

“The last few tournaments we have been close and in everyone’s mind we want to succeed in this tournament.

“Listen, I think it is doable. We have a really good manager and a really good assistant in Gareth and Steve Holland and obviously, the talent in the team speaks for itself.”

