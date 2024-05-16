Arsenal defender William Saliba is reportedly attracting interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer transfer window.

Saliba has been outstanding for Arsenal since making his competitive debut for the club on the first night of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

He was influential in the Gunners’ unexpected title challenge last term. He picked up a season-ending injury in March, which is widely believed to be the reason why Mikel Arteta’s side crumbled in the run-in.

They have been near-perfect since the turn of the year this time around, holding their nerve in the title race with Manchester City, but it looks like not being enough as Pep Guardiola’s men close in on their fourth Premier League crown in a row.

Saliba has picked up player of the match awards in matches at the Etihad, Anfield and Old Trafford in 23/24 and received a lot of praise for helping Arsenal keep a clean sheet away to Manchester United on Sunday.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker waxed lyrical about the “impeccable” Frenchman.

Richards: “What a player he is.” Lineker: “He is brilliant.” Richards: “I know we’ve talked about him all season, but it’s just his timing, and the timing of his challenges today was just impeccable. His reading of the game is great. We all know he’s got pace as well and he is good on the ball, but what a player he is. Best player on the pitch by far.”

Saliba is viewed as a huge part of Arsenal’s present and future and agreed a new four-year contract with the 23-year-old last July.

Despite this, there is believed to be interest coming from the biggest clubs in Europe, with the Gunners eyeing another contract extension to kill any talk of a transfer.

Arsenal: Real Madrid ‘prioritise’ defender with William Saliba on their ‘list’

According to CaughtOffside, Real Madrid, Bayern and PSG are all in the market for a new central defender and have Arsenal defender Saliba ‘in their sights’.

The report states that Real Madrid are ‘prioritising the transfer of a centre-back this summer’, with Arsenal likely to demand ‘over €100million’ (£85.7million) for the French international.

‘Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid and known to want to sign a centre-back in the summer transfer window, and according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of their transfer strategies, all three European giants continue to have Arsenal’s 23-year-old French defender, William Saliba, in their sights,’ it is claimed. ‘Bayern Munich have also been linked with Barcelona’s Uruguayan defender, Ronald Araujo, for some time, but the Bundesliga side will make a move for Saliba if the bid for Araujo falls through. ‘Real Madrid will prioritise the transfer of a centre-back this summer as captain, Nacho, will be leaving the team for a new adventure, most likely in MLS. ‘Their list also includes Saliba, who has had a brilliant season with Arsenal, and who Carlo Ancelotti is known to appreciate. ‘Both they and PSG will need to make an offer of over €100m to sign the French player, however, the London club has no intention of allowing Saliba to leave. ‘In fact, once the season is over, Arsenal will have talks with the player about extending his contract.’

