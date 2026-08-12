Galatasaray have reportedly made an ‘official offer’ for Arsenal pair Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri, while there is an update on Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Since ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title, Arsenal have been really active in the transfer market.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made four summer signings, having landed Bruno Guimaraes, Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis.

The Gunners remain in the market for a centre-back, winger and/or striker before this transfer window closes, but it is arguably of equal importance that they recoup funds via several exits.

Mikel Arteta‘s have already sold Leandro Trossard and Christian Norgaard this summer, but more departures are expected in the coming weeks.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Arsenal star wanted in Italy as City close in on £85m Rodri replacement

Attacking pair Martinelli and Nwaneri are among Arsenal’s players facing uncertain futures, partly because Arteta appears to favour teammates, new signings and/or transfer targets over them.

And Martinelli and Nwaneri are attracting interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray, with journalist Haluk Yürekli claiming that they have made an “official offer’ to Arsenal over signing the two attackers.

Yürekli claimed: “Nwaneri is one of Arsenal’s young attacking midfielders. He is 19-years-old and has many suitors from the Premier League.

“Galatasaray has submitted an official offer to Arsenal for Nwaneri, along with Martinelli.”

Turkish outlet Sabah have backed this report, having stated that Galatasaray have proposed a ‘package deal’ for Martinelli and Nwaneri to Arsenal.

READ MORE: Arsenal in ‘pole position’ to sign £85m star as ‘top striker for the next ten years’ – agent

Regarding the terms of the deal, the report claims: ‘Galatasaray, who wants to sign Martinelli on loan with a purchase option, is working to lower the fee.

‘As for Nwaneri, Arsenal isn’t backing down from its high asking price. The management is open to signing the young player on loan.’

Myles Lewis-Skelly update revealed

Lewis-Skelly is also linked with an exit, though it was reported on Tuesday that he wants to remain with Arsenal after it emerged that he had been ‘offered’ to rival clubs.

The Athletic are now reporting that the Gunners, too, are keen to retain Lewis-Skelly, but there is a ‘caveat’ that could open the door to his exit.

The report explains:

‘Arsenal do not actively want to lose Lewis-Skelly. In football, however, you can never say never — and there is a caveat worth considering. With the window closing on September 1, Arsenal recognise that their approach to player sales may have to be flexible. Their capacity to generate revenue for players is ultimately determined by the market, and those players that are attracting interest. ‘If buyers for the expected departures fail to come forward, Arsenal may be willing to entertain offers for a wider group.’

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