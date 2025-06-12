European giants AC Milan are reportedly looking to ‘blitz’ Arsenal after they ‘held a meeting’ to learn if they could land two Gunners defenders this summer.

Arsenal had the best defence in the Premier League last season. They conceded just 34 goals in 38 games – seven fewer than champions Liverpool.

They have moved to ensure one of their best defenders remains at the club, having recently agreed a contract extension with Gabriel Magalhaes.

But they could potentially see the back of two other defenders this summer. Gazzetta dello Sport describes a potential ‘blitz’ on Arsenal from AC Milan, who recently ‘held a meeting to talk about’ the potential signings of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior.

Milan are aware they need to improve their defence, and Theo Hernandez is no longer in their plans, so they’d like to replace him.

They are said to believe that Zinchenko is a ‘strong’ choice to take over the left-back role, and it’s felt he could be available for ‘less than’ €15million (£12.7m).

That is less than half what Arsenal paid for him from Manchester City in 2022, so would be a good deal for Milan.

The report suggests Andrea Cambiaso and Destiny Udogie are also being eyed, but Milan know the Tottenham man would be ‘decidedly more expensive’ than Zinchenko.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal make final decision on Gyokeres as ‘hugely frustrating’ Sesko transfer issue emerges

👉 Arsenal dealt blow as £49m star ‘tells’ Euro giants he wants to sign for him following ‘first meeting’

👉 Arteta ‘convinced’ Arsenal will sign Brazil star but transfer now ‘heavily dependent’ on Sesko transfer

Milan are also eager to strengthen in the centre of the defence, and Kiwior is said to be a ‘popular profile for his versatility’.

It is not reported how much Kiwior would cost, or what the conclusion of the meeting was, but Milan don’t seem to have been put off their attempts to make the double raid on Arsenal.

As with Zinchenko on the left, Milan do have other options in the centre of the defence. Mario Gila, Pietro Comuzzo, Giovanni Leoni, Berat Djimsiti and Niklas Sule are all under consideration, too.

But it has been suggested regularly that Kiwior could be allowed to leave, so Milan might well make attempts, while it looks likely at Zinchenko’s low price that they’d try to get him.

READ MORE: Arsenal legend tells Gunners to land ‘quick and strong’ striker over Gyokeres as title claim made