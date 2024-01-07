Euro giants plot Man Utd transfer ‘bomb’; ‘first offer’ surfaces with outcast tipped to ‘agree’ Saudi move

According to reports, Turkish giants Fenerbahce are looking to sign France international Anthony Martial from Manchester United.

Martial has arguably stuck around at Man Utd for far too long but his time at Old Trafford is finally coming to an end.

The attacker has once again been impacted by injuries this season as he’s only made 13 Premier League appearances.

He is due to be out of contract at the end of this season and it was claimed earlier this week that the Red Devils are ‘not planning’ to offer him a new deal.

In a boost to Man Utd and Erik ten Hag, Martial could end up leaving the Premier League giants before the end of this season.

Turkish outlet Takvim claim Super Lig giants Fenerbahce are plotting a transfer ‘bomb’ as they ‘aim’ to sign Martial this month by offering Man Utd a ‘reasonable fee’.

After signing Fred and offloading Altay Bayindir to United in the summer, Fenerbahce are ‘using the good relations established with the English giants’ and their ‘first offer’ for Martial is said to be worth ‘eight million euros’.

It remains to be seen whether this offer will be accepted, but United – if they could sign a decent replacement on loan – would arguably be wise to cash in on Martial so they do not lose him for nothing in the summer.

Jadon Sancho is another player on the verge of leaving Man Utd as he is being pursued by former club Borussia Dortmund.

Despite this, Stan Collymore has explained why he “wouldn’t be surprised if he agreed to join a club in the Saudi Pro League”.

“He’s got to put Manchester United at the back of his mind and focus on the second half of the season,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“There is almost no chance he ever return to fight for his place at Old Trafford, so his only motivation from now until the end of the season should be on playing his absolute best and getting his reputation back to where it was before he signed for United in the hope of attracting as much interest as possible in the summer.

“If he prioritises financial gain over anything else, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he agreed to join a club in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, but if he is determined to make it at the highest level, he may have to sacrifice some earnings and accept a move to a club whose stature isn’t what Manchester United’s is.

“Nevertheless, I repeat what I said at the beginning — this potential move back to Dortmund is probably the best outcome the player could hope for. He just has to play as many minutes as possible and he needs to rediscover his love for the game again.”