A European giant will reportedly ‘propose’ to the agents of a Manchester United striker target that his contract should be cancelled, which would surely open up a simple move for the Red Devils.

United have scoured Europe for different striker targets this summer. They know a move for Viktor Gyokeres now won’t be possible, and attempts to land Benjamin Sesko could go the same way.

As such, a move for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic is being pursued. The Serbian striker cost £67million when Juve signed him in 2022, though it’s recently been suggested that he could be available for as low as £25million.

But at that price, Juve are still not getting sides to bite, and for a player with just a year left on his deal, it’s now or never.

As such, they have seemingly come up with a new way of saving money from Vlahovic. According to insider Gianluca di Marzio, Juve ‘proposes to terminate the contract’ of the striker.

That’s said to be one of the solutions which will be put to his agents when they meet with the club in the coming days.

Indeed, Juventus would get out of paying around €24million (£20.7m) that way, which is just as good to them as offloading him for a transfer fee.

The report states it ‘remains to be seen’ whether Vlahovic will accept that offer or not.

If he does become available as a free agent, United will no doubt swoop for him, and it would be quite an easy route to the transfer, though there’d surely be competition for a player who scored 15 goals last season and two in the Club World Cup.

But United might be stuck with Jadon Sancho – a player they clearly don’t want – if Vlahovic becomes available on a free.

Indeed, the Red Devils are currently said to be in talks with Juve over a swap deal between Vlahovic and Sancho.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd ‘confident’ of meeting deadline as £65m signing ‘not far away’ amid one key issue

👉 Chelsea decide ‘hijack plan’ in significant Man Utd blow as £45m transfer ‘likely’ to go through

👉 Man Utd transfers held up by ‘clusterf***’ of the past

Juve are eager to get rid of the high wages of Vlahovic, while United just want rid of Sancho in any way possible.

As such, the swap might actually be better for them, as they’d ship out Sancho and not have to pay a fee for their new striker.

If talks over that swap are still ongoing, it feels unlikely that Vlahovic’s contract will be cancelled, as Juve are keen on landing Sancho, but if things go stale, that might be the route they take, and both clubs would have to go about getting the players they desire in different ways.

READ MORE: Man Utd: Euro giants slam Red Devils ‘fault’ as £45m star to ‘become twice the player’ after leaving