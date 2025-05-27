Inter Milan are edging closer to a summer transfer for Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund after identifying him as their ‘dream’ target, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a nightmare season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side winning just 11 matches to finish 15th.

Only four Premier League clubs scored fewer goals than Man Utd this campaign as Amorim struggled to improve results and performances after taking over from Erik ten Hag in November.

Amorim will remain at the club over the summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS planning to back him with new firepower in attack.

A deal for Matheus Cunha has already been given the ‘Here we go’ by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano with the Brazilian set to become Man Utd’s first signing of the summer.

Man Utd have also been linked to Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap with reports on Tuesday insisting that they have an agreement in place over personal terms and now the Englishman needs to decide where he wants to move.

Those deals won’t come cheap and there is a feeling that Man Utd will have to offload a number of players in order to finance Amorim’s summer recruitment.

And now Italian website Inter Live insist that Inter Milan are ‘at the forefront’ of the queue to sign Hojlund – who has scored just four Premier League goals this season – this summer with the Italian club’s sporting director Piero Ausilio making the Dane ‘ his dream and first name for the attack’ in 2023.

Their ‘interest has not faded’ with Hojlund’s poor seasons at Man Utd just seen by Inter Milan as ‘just an accident along the way’ to him becoming a top striker.

Inter are now prepared to offer a loan deal with an option to buy, although they are ‘ready to transform into an obligation under certain conditions’.

The Serie A giants have put ‘a four-year contract on the table’ to Hojlund and now have a ‘total’ agreement from everyone at Inter, ‘not only’ Ausilio.

As well as the Inter sporting director, the Nerazzurri’s manager Simone Inzaghi ‘would also appreciate the purchase’ with the Euro giants ‘crazy about Hojlund’.

Former Man Utd midfielder Gordon Strachan reckons a transfer “somewhere else permanently” would be the best move for Hojund’s career.

Strachan told Beste Online Casino Nederland: “There’s a point when you look at a player and think, ‘I really do feel sorry for you’, and that’s how I feel about Rasmus Hojlund at the moment. I went through something similar when I was at Aberdeen – for a year I was absolutely horrendous and it really gets to you, you almost lose your power to run and you feel debilitated.

“There are some clubs in the world like Manchester United where everything is too much for players, and it drains big signings rather than galvanising them. I think Hojlund is in that position right now.

“Do I think a loan move would help him? No – I think what’s best for him as a young man is moving somewhere else permanently. Everything seems to be too much for him and I think he’s in the mindset where he’s letting everyone down, which is a horrible place to be in.

“He definitely tries a lot, but is he good enough to be there? He hasn’t got long now to find out, because you can’t wait around for people at Manchester United.”