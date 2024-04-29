Euro giants want ‘annoyed’ Liverpool star in ‘surprise’ transfer as Slot holds ‘urgent talks’

Borussia Dortmund are looking to take advantage of Jurgen Klopp’s departure by signing Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk in the summer, according to reports.

The Reds’ title hopes are all but over after taking just one point from their matches against Everton and West Ham with the latter holding them to a 2-2 draw on Saturday at the London Stadium.

Could Arne Slot have a fight on his hands to convince Virgil van Dijk to stay?

Klopp will now end his final season at Liverpool with the Carabao Cup to show for his side’s efforts after a disappointing aggregate loss to Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals earlier in April.

And there are rumours that some of Klopp’s top players could choose to explore their options at the same time as the Liverpool boss leaves the club.

Van Dijk is one of those players with his contract running out in the summer of 2025, while Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and others have also been linked with moves away from Anfield.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are ‘considering a surprise move to secure the services’ of Van Dijk in the summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Salah ‘should never play for Liverpool again’ after ‘disrespecting’ Klopp in a way Ronaldo wouldn’t

Incoming manager Arne Slot, who is set to join at the end of the season, will now ‘prioritise a new contract for the Liverpool captain’ to try and keep him out of other clubs’ hands.

Van Dijk’s contract situation ‘has alerted several important clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, who are attentive’ and could make a move in the summer.

Slot still sees the 32-year-old as a ‘key element for Liverpool’s success in the future’, while the incoming Reds boss is ‘also keen to secure Alexander-Arnold’s stay at the club’.

A report in the Daily Mirror has also claimed that Slot wants to hold ‘urgent’ talks with Van Dijk over where the Netherlands international sees himself playing next season.

Owen Hargreaves: Van Dijk was visibly ‘annoyed’ at the final whistle

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves spotted that Van Dijk looked visibly “annoyed” at the end of their draw to West Ham on Saturday as Liverpool gave up more ground in the title race.

When asked about Liverpool’s title chances, Hargreaves said: “Done and dusted. You just saw van Dijk hanging his head there, just annoyed, frustrated.

“I know he won’t be keen on farewells and goodbye but it’s nice to see all the [West Ham] players giving Klopp a hug. Disappointing for Liverpool, they should have won that game today. It’s been the last few weeks struggling to get it over the line.”