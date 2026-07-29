Gianni Infantino has gained strong opposition from UEFA in his plan to sell off part of FIFA

European nations are discussing a plan to boycott the World Cup if Gianni Infantino sells a percentage of FIFA, with the president told a tournament is ‘invalid’ without the likes of England, Spain and France.

News has come to light that FIFA president Infantino plans to sell stakes in the World Cup. In the simplest terms, a new division of FIFA would be created and partly sold, which would take control over the World Cup and other major FIFA tournaments.

He’s said to have told members of the association that they’ll make lucrative sums of money if they approve his plan, which they have until mid-September to come to a decision on.

UEFA is not happy about the plan, and its countries are discussing a potential boycott of the World Cup.

Indeed, Sky News reports an emergency meeting is taking place between the countries in Europe to discuss their opposition to the FIFA plan, which they did not know about before it was publicly revealed on Tuesday.

A UEFA statement reads: “This crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross. UEFA takes it extremely seriously.

“So should every National Football Association. So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game.

“The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade – especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA’s to sell.”

World Cup ‘invalid’ without Europe

Stan Collymore feels Europe will rightly immediately invalidate the World Cup if they aren’t in it – and even feels UEFA should be given control of footballing law.

He said on X: ‘Cape Verde was a great story. Truly great. But 2 weeks after, football doesn’t give a f*ck, less so after 1, 2 or 4 years. If Mauritius, Mozambique, Mali do the same, great, but for 99% of fans, 99% of the time, across the world, nobody cares.

‘If France, Italy, Germany, England, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal boycott a World Cup, it’s automatically invalid. It’s just the truth. Likewise, a club World Cup without any of Europe’s top 25 clubs is invalid.

‘Nobody is watching Inter Miami v Boca Juniors except in markets that simply don’t generate revenue or global interest.

‘UEFA should immediately take over global law making ( UEFA replace FIFA 4 votes in a new IFAB with the 4 home nations continuing holding the other 4 votes).

‘Europe has paid football’s bills for 150 years. It does not need to vote for a man in an island of 100,000 to hold the game to random because FIFA are giving him 20 mil.

‘I’m half English, half Barbadian. One has paid its football dues, the other hasn’t, so the other cannot and must not hold the balance of power.

‘When two thirds of football nations fill their stadiums, support grassroots football, create a pyramid, have women’s teams, find kids, then their vote is equal to a European powerhouse.

‘Not a day before.

‘Time for UEFA to secede from FIFA

‘FIFA needs UEFA. UEFA doesn’t need FIFA.’

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