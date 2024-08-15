Euro side knows they are ‘the perfect club’ for Liverpool star wanted by six teams this summer

Mainz believe they are the best club for Sepp van den Berg if he leaves Liverpool

Mainz manager Christian Heidel believes his club are “perfect” for Sepp van den Berg, and the player would agree, if his exit from Liverpool takes a certain avenue this summer.

Van den Berg, 22, has played just four games for Liverpool, a club he has been with since 2019. The centre-back has spent loan spells with three separate clubs: Preston, Schalke and Mainz.

He has clearly begun to come into his own during his time with the latter, as a number of big Bundesliga sides have got their eyes on him. Recent reports suggested six clubs, including German champions Bayer Leverkusen, want to sign him.

Van den Berg himself feels the £20million price tag on him is high, and Mainz seem to be in agreement, but know the fact no other club has come forward with an offer near that gives them a chance to get him back after his loan there last term.

“We are a bit dependent on Liverpool. I know that he would very much like to return to Mainz. Perhaps the player’s voice will play a role in Liverpool’s decision.

“Of course, it is Liverpool’s legitimate right to put a price tag on the player. But then there has to be a club willing to pay that price, and the player has to want to go there.

“As of today, that’s not the case, which is why we still have a chance,” Heidel said.

But if it’s a loan that he’s sent on again, in the event that nobody does come forward to sign him permanently, Mainz feel Van den Berg will agree that they are the best home for him.

“If Liverpool loans him out for another year, then we are the perfect club. Sepp would confirm that as well. We are waiting a bit longer and preparing ourselves in case it doesn’t work out,” Heidel added.

There seems a chance that Van den Berg could play a part at Anfield this summer if there are no clubs that can sign him. With only Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate definitively ahead of him in the pecking order, and Jarell Quansah in a similar position to him as a youngster, there could be a role for the Dutchman.

