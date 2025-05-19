Manchester United and Tottenham go to Bilbao for the Europa League final in worse form than Leicester…

Somehow, United or Spurs will play Champions League football next season despite both teams being record-breakingly bad in the Premier League.

A Europa League victory on Wednesday night will allow one of those banterific sides to sit at the top table of European football next season, despite neither deserving to be anywhere near.

Especially when you consider their recent form.

Yes, the Europa League became the priority for both clubs some weeks ago – but the extent to which they have tossed off their domestic duties has been shameful.

In their last 10 games, since the beginning of March and before the last-16 ties, United and Spurs have won one game each – both against sides now relegated.

United beat Leicester, but even the Foxes have been better than the Red Devils or Spurs since the beginning of March. In that time, Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side have set their own new records for wretchedness.

United haven’t beaten a team who will compete in the Premier League since the middle of December. In that time, Spurs have only won twice against those sides – one of them being United.

Here’s just how bad United and Tottenham have been in their last 10 games…

PL TABLE SINCE MARCH 1, 2025

Who will come out on top in the Bilbao battle of the banter clubs?

If this table doesn’t highlight just how dire United have been, we have five more.

🚨 TABLES365 – Form table | All-time Prem table | Calendar year table