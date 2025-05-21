Who will be celebrating in Bilbao on Wednesday night?

The season is on the line for Manchester United and Tottenham tonight. Who will save their skins, and who will be blubbing in Bilbao?

For Spurs, their high-wire campaign will become their best in over 40 years or worst in almost 50.

At United, Ruben Amorim may be right that their season cannot be saved even with victory in Bilbao. But it will certainly help shape what comes next.

That so many pundits are split on the outcome highlights that this is a game almost too tight too call. But call it we must.

Who will triumph in Bilbao?

Will United put lipstick on their pig of a season and sneak in the back door to the Champions League next term? Or will Ange Postecoglou make himself a Spurs legend, most likely before a heading for the exit door?

Cast your vote and explain your reasoning Below The Line.

If you’re still undecided, you’re not alone. The pundits can’t seem to reach a consensus either…

