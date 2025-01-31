Two of Jose Mourinho’s former sides, FC Porto and AS Roma, will face off in the Europa League play-offs, with Manchester United and Tottenham awaiting one of AZ Alkmaar, Galatasaray, FC Midtjylland and Real Sociedad in the last 16.

The first legs will be played on Thursday, February 13, with the second legs being played a week later on the 20th.

Man Utd and Tottenham avoided the play-offs with wins against FCSB and Elfsborg, respectively, on Thursday evening.

Rangers also snuck through automatically to the last 16 with a nervy 2-1 victory over Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

READ MORE: Europa League reputation takes hit as joke clubs Man Utd, Spurs, Rangers progress

All three British clubs do not know exactly who they will face yet, with another draw set to take place after the play-off ties are done and dusted.

They do know four possible opponents, however.

Having finished fourth and fifth, Man Utd and Spurs will play the winners from one of the following ties: AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray and FC Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad.

Sociedad and Galatasaray, in particular, could be rather testing matches for the Premier League sides.

Rangers (and Olympiacos), meanwhile, will face one of the teams from FC Twente vs Bodo/Glimt and Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht.

Full draw:

Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen (Lazio or Athletic Club in last 16)

FC Twente vs Bodo/Glimt (Olympiacos or Rangers)

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax (Lyon or Eintracht Frankfurt)

AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray (Manchester United or Tottenham)

FC Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad (Manchester United or Tottenham)

PAOK vs FCSB (Lyon or Eintracht Frankfurt)

Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht (Olympiacos or Rangers)

FC Porto vs AS Roma (Lazio or Athletic Club)

READ MORE: Arsenal icon questions Marcus Rashford ‘ambition’ as ‘very interesting’ Gunners signing mooted – exclusive