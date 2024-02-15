Europa League winner wants £4m a year to replace doomed Roy Hodgson at Palace

Oliver Glasner will take over from Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace manager if the south London club agree to his £4m-a-year demands.

Palace have won only two of their last 13 Premier League games and the club find themselves just five points clear of relegation.

It is clear that 76-year-old Hodgson will be sacked in the coming days, with Palace first approaching Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna.

He made it clear that he did not want to leave the Tractor Boys in the midst of a promotion campaign; his team are just three points off an automatic place after a 4-0 win over Millwall on Wednesday night.

So Palace turned to Glasner, who has long been desperate to manage in the Premier League.

He left Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of last season after a disappointing season which ended with the club seventh in the Bundesliga, a year after he had won the Europa League and thus qualified the team for the Champions League.

“I accept the decision of the club management, which has been explained to me in a reasonable way,” Glasner said.

Dino Toppmöller is now the manager of Eintracht Frabkfurt, currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga.

Guardian journalist and Palace expert Ed Aarons claims that discussions are ongoing with Glasner, who wants £4m a year to manage Palace.

Hodgson spoke confidently about having the players to avoid relegation after Monday night’s defeat to Chelsea, when they were once again forced to cope without Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi, all three key players injured in recent weeks.

“It’s a bad period, which has been caused in particular by the injury situation.

“But there are 14 games (left), that’s a lot of games, a lot of points, and a lot of matches to be played.

“I think we’ve shown enough, even in some of the other defeats we’ve had, there’s been lots of games where, really, things could have gone a little bit better for us, so I don’t have any concerns in that respect.

“But I do want to emphasise that there’s no complacency here, we realise that we’re at the wrong end of the table, we realise that the points are very necessary for us to climb away from the relegation zone.

“But if the question is do I think that this group of players are good enough to get us out now? I do. I think they showed a lot (against Chelsea) which gives me even more faith and belief.”

READ: Crystal Palace 18th in latest mood rankings