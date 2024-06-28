Lewis Hall, Endrick and Enes Unal have all changed clubs (kind of) this summer

The 2024 summer transfer window is open and rumours are rife. There have already been plenty of confirmed deals and we have the top 10 biggest-spending clubs in Europe for you right here.

All fees and figures are taken from Transfermarkt…

The biggest-spending clubs in Europe this summer

10) Burnley – £25.4m

Both of Burnley’s summer signings have become permanent Clarets after joining on loan last season. Hopefully they do better in the Championship than they did in the Premier League.

9) Genoa – £25.4m

Genoa have been busy boys, signing four players for 30million euros in total.

8) Wolves – £25.4m

After a difficult summer in 2023, Wolves have bought three players already this time around.

7) Newcastle United – £27.5m

The Magpies have kicked off their summer business by signing Lewis Hall from Chelsea for £27.5m and Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer from Bournemouth.

6) Bayer Leverkusen – £27.9m

The German champions have signed Aleix Garcia from Girona and French teenager Jeanuel Belocian from Rennes.

5) Brentford – £27.9m

The Bees spent big bucks on Club Brugge striker Igor Thiago in the biggest indication that Ivan Toney will leave.

4) Bayern Munich – £33.8m

It looks like being a busy summer in Munich with Michael Olise set to join from Crystal Palace to take Bayern up to first on this list.

3) Bournemouth – £35.7m

Look at little ol’ Bournemouth sandwiched in between a couple of European juggernauts.

Luis Sinisterra and Enes Unal have joined permanently, while ‘highly-rated goalkeeper’ Alex Paulsen has been purchased from Wellington Phoenix. Bournemouth’s words, not ours.

2) Real Madrid – £41.5m

The most significant signing that will be made all summer is Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, but that was a free transfer so does not count towards the European champions’ official spending figures. Joselu – who is leaving – has officially been purchased from Espanyol and Brazilian wonderkid Endrick has been bought for 47.5m euros.

1) Inter Milan – £42.8m

The early pacesetters are Italian champions Inter, who have made the loan signings of Marko Arnautovic, Carlos Augusto and Davide Frattesi permanent.

