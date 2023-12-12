European club ‘lead race’ to sign Man Utd outcast with ‘talks advancing’ before final January ‘decision’

Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly “leading the race” to sign Netherlands international Donny van de Beek from Manchester United.

Van de Beek’s form for Ajax earned him a £40m move to Man Utd in 2020. This transfer swiftly went awry as he has endured a nightmare three years at Old Trafford.

Injuries have limited Van de Beek’s progress as he has barely featured for Man Utd under several managers. It was hoped that the midfielder would benefit from a reunion with ex-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford but his situation has not changed following the Dutchman’s arrival in 2020.

Van de Beek has been restricted to just two appearances this season across all competitions and speaking last month, he admitted that he “needs to start playing games very soon”.

“I am bouncing to play matches again,” Van de Beek said. “The manager is making different choices now. We have a big squad and I am not the only one knocking on the door. We’ll see in January what happens.

“I need to start playing games very soon – if not at Man United then at another club. I think I have to be ambitious.

“I have always been a lover of the game. I am absolutely crazy about football. I earn a good living at United, but money is not my motivation. I want to enjoy my work every day.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Frankfurt are currently “leading the race” to sign Van de Beek “on loan” as “talks are advancing”.

Romano added: “Understand Girona also asked for Donny on loan but offering different conditions at this stage. Time for a decision soon — he will leave United.”

Van de Beek feels he has been prevented from “getting in a flow” at Man Utd but “more factors” have impacted him.

“(After my injury) I appreciate even more now that I have a fabulous job. I am at a legendary club and I am still proud every day to wear the Manchester United shirt,” Van de Beek added.

“I had hoped for more games when I was playing well, so you get into a flow. But you have to deal with more factors.

“Everyone wants to make United successful again, but they are not succeeding – and it’s hard to put your finger on it.

“But I am bursting with energy now that I am fit again and I am really training like an animal. The time has come to make a different choice.”